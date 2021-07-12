East sweeps girls, boys games at All-Star Classic

ST. IGNACE — The East swept the girls and boys games at the 35th UP All-Star Classic Saturday at the LaSalle High School Gym. The girls took the court first and and played a high-level basketball game. The centers of attention were Menominee’s Emma Anderson and Gladstone’s Megan Crow — a pair of players bound for GLIAC college teams. Anderson scored a game-high 35 points for the West, but Crow garnered game MVP honors as she scored 21 points to go along with double-figures in rebounds while leading the East team to an 87-80 win.