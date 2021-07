New York’s Air Quality Index reading surged to 157 in Manhattan, after being engulfed in smoke from wildfires on the West Coast, more than 2000 miles away.Below 100 is a satisfactory reading in the Worldwide Air Quality Index, but air quality of over 170 in parts of New York on Tuesday was nine times above exposure recommendations, according to the World Health Organization, and worse than levels in Lima in Peru and Jakarta, Indonesia.Due to the pollution levels, local authorities told vulnerable residents, especially those with breathing conditions, to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and to limit their exposure.“Concentration of...