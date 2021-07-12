How to watch the Perseids — the best meteor shower of the year

Scientists have seen evidence of a mysterious set of “free-floating” planets, making their way through deep space without being attached to any star.The research was done using Nasa’s Kepler Space Telescope, which captured intriguing signals that suggested there are Earth-sized planets hiding within space.Those signals were not, however, matched by a longer signal that might be expected if they were joined by a host star, like our Sun.Researchers suggest therefore that the stars might once have formed around their own star, before being thrown out of their solar system by the gravitational effect of other, heavier neighbours.The signals were captured...