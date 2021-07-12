How to watch the Perseids — the best meteor shower of the year
The 2018 Perseids meteor shower with the Milky way, taken in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in the Alps. Getty Images. The past few months have delivered several spectacular celestial phenomena, including the rare “super flower blood moon” lunar eclipse, “ring of fire” solar eclipse and a beautiful strawberry supermoon. But now, the year’s best meteor shower, Perseids, is fast approaching, promising to bring spectacular shooting stars to the summer sky.www.ktsa.com
