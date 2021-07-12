Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sandra Oh & Countless Other Asian American Creators’ Contributions Helped Shift Representation Onscreen

By Sammy Approved
Posted by 
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Asian American representation in Hollywood has seen a major shift since Grey’s Anatomy actress Sandra Oh became the first Asian American to be nominated for an Emmy Award in a leading role for Killing Eve on this day in 2018. In three short years, numerous films and television series have debuted and received some accolades in hopes of shifting the depiction of Asian American representation onscreen to America’s reality.

globalgrind.com

Comments / 0

GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
128
Followers
958
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Oh
Person
Eddie Huang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Asian People#Time Magazine#Farewell#Japanese American#Asian American#Minari#Mulan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosElite Daily

Sandra Oh Is Starring In A Netflix Comedy And The Trailer Gets An A+

From saving lives to hunting assassins, Sandra Oh has done a lot. Now she’s her sights set on a whole new world: higher education. Oh will star in Netflix’s new comedy series The Chair, playing the newly appointed chair of the English department at a prestigious university. Judging from the trailer and cast, The Chair be full of chaotic humor, while also dealing with some heavy drama.
MoviesPosted by
TVLine

The Chair Trailer: Sandra Oh Juggles College Crisis and Questionable Crush

Sandra Oh has her hands full with both a college controversy and a questionable crush as the title character in the Netflix comedy The Chair. The full trailer above previews the promotion of Oh’s character, Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, to English department chair at the prestigious Pembroke University, where she must manage a brewing crisis while also clearly having an interest in the professor at the center of it, Bill Dobson, played by Jay Duplass (Transparent) — and all while being the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university.
TV Series/Film

‘The Chair’ Trailer: Sandra Oh Takes Charge In New Satire Series

Sandra Oh has a brand new set of problems to work through. On the bright side, they don’t involve psychopathic assassins!. In her new six-episode satire series The Chair, Oh has been put in charge of the English department at the very prestigious Pembroke University. It’s an exciting new role, making her the first woman to chair the department, but it comes with a couple of sizeable caveats: a rebelling staff, a media scandal, plus all her personal life drama which was already a struggle, to begin with. But she’s a professional and it’s all manageable…probably.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘The Chair’ Trailer: Sandra Oh Is A College Professor Inheriting A Mess In Amanda Peet’s New Comedy Series

Sandra Oh is an actress with one eclectic career. Of course, she’s probably best known for her roles in the series “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Killing Eve,” but over the years, she’s done everything from comedies to dramas to animated features and superhero TV series (you really should watch “Invincible” on Amazon Prime Video, by the way). And now, the actress is signed on to star in a new Netflix series, “The Chair,” which shows Oh’s comedic abilities.
TV & Videoswmagazine.com

The Chair Trailer: Sandra Oh Is in Deep, Deep Trouble

The streaming return of Game of Thrones co-creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff is just shy of a month away. The pair is among the executive producers of The Chair, an upcoming Netflix series written and created by Benioff’s wife, the actor Amanda Peet, that premieres on August 20. From the look of the trailer that dropped on Wednesday, though, that’s about the only thing the two series have in common. The Chair centers on a scandal at the prestigious Pembroke University, which just welcomed Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) as the first woman to chair its English department. (She’s also among just a handful of employees of color.)
TV SeriesDecider

‘The Chair’: Sandra Oh Loses Control in New Netflix Trailer

In Netflix’s new series The Chair, Sandra Oh plays an English professor who has been made Chair of her department, which she likens to being “handed a ticking time bomb” because of how much chaos exists among her staff. In Killing Eve, Oh proved that she could deftly maneuver between dark, devastating situations as well as pitch black comedy, often in the same breath; and judging from the new trailer for The Chair, she’ll continue to showcase her talents for pivoting from comedy to drama once again.
Marina Del Rey, CAPosted by
TheWrap

‘Queen Sugar,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ Win Top Prizes in African American Film Critics TV Honors

Winners of the African American Film Critics Association’s third annual TV Honors were announced on Wednesday, with Ava DuVernay’s “Queen Sugar” winning awards in the Best Drama and Best Writing categories and also receiving the AAFCA’s inaugural Impact Award. “Lovecraft Country” and “The Underground Railroad” also won multiple awards, with...
Marina Del Rey, CAawardswatch.com

‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘The Underground Railroad,’ ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ lead African American Film Critics Association TV honors

Winners will be honored in a private COVID-compliant ceremony August 21 to be hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown. The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) today announced the winners for its COVID-compliant edition of its 3rd Annual AAFCA TV Honors. Held virtually last year, AAFCA TV Honors led the way in incorporating first responders in a celebration that included Viola Davis and Sterling K. Brown.
TV Seriestv-eh.com

CBC and Lionsgate reunite with Andrew Barnsley and Project 10 for Mark Critch’s original comedy Son of a Critch

CBC, Canada’s public broadcaster, and global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) are partnering with “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning producer Andrew Barnsley and comedian-actor-writer Mark Critch to bring “SON OF A CRITCH” (13×30) to audiences in Canada, the U.S. and around the world. Created by Critch and Tim McAuliffe (“The Office,” “Last Man on Earth,” and the upcoming “MacGruber” series) and based on Critch’s award-winning, best-selling memoir Son of a Critch: A Childish Newfoundland Memoir, the CBC original series will premiere on CBC TV and CBC Gem in Canada in January 2022, with Lionsgate handling U.S. and international distribution rights.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Netflix’s Film Chief Scott Stuber Is Shaking Up Hollywood: ‘The Movie Business Is in a Revolution’

Hollywood was in a collective state of shock last month when Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment forged a multiyear deal to make movies for Netflix. Two years ago, the legendary director reportedly opposed the idea that streaming films should qualify for Oscars. The new pact was seen as a sign that the old guard was finally embracing the realities of a shifting business forced to adapt to changing consumer habits. “It was a big moment for us,” says Scott Stuber, Netflix’s movie chief. “Throughout Wall Street, throughout the industry, there was recognition about the possibilities that this deal presents. We’re going to...
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy