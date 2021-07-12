Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Boston Red Sox draft Tyler McDonough, NC State second baseman, with third-round pick (No. 75 overall)

By Chris Cotillo
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With their third-round pick (No. 75 overall) in this year’s draft, the Red Sox selected Tyler McDonough, a second baseman from North Carolina State. McDonough, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore, spent three years in Raleigh, most recently hitting .339 with 15 homers, 45 RBIs and a 1.054 OPS in 55 games this spring. The Ohio native, who attended the same Cincinnati-area high school (Moeller High) as Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Barry Larkin, was ranked by MLB.com as the 112th-best prospect in this year’s class.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Holt
Person
Jud Fabian
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
Person
Barry Larkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Nc State#The Red Sox#Hall Of Famers#Mlb Com#Hs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Urged To Take Second At Reuniting With Ex-Pitcher

A Boston Red Sox reunion with Craig Kimbrel may not make sense. Kimbrel may be better off joining the Astros or Athletics. The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and one name that has been making rounds is Craig Kimbrel. The Chicago Cubs are reportedly in the market to trade...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Five Craig Kimbrel Trade Destinations

This Chicago Cubs will be selling at the MLB trade deadline. Yes, after 12 losses in 13 games, it was reported on Friday that the team's management had decided to start selling off pieces in order to retool/rebuild and get back into contention over the next few years. While Kris...
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox rumors: 4 first base upgrades to target at MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox are sitting pretty on top of the American League East with only a couple of glaring weaknesses of concern. One of those areas in need of an upgrade is first base where top prospect Bobby Dalbec is struggling with consistency at the plate and the team has been unlucky with anyone else they have tried at the position.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Third Baseman

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term. The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBaudacy.com

Who says no to this Red Sox trade for Anthony Rizzo?

Forget about the storylines that would come with a Red Sox trade for Anthony Rizzo. We get it, he was a former Red Sox' draft pick who was the most painful part of prying away Adrian Gonzalez from San Diego prior to the 2011 season. Ten years later, it just...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Anthony Rizzo traded to Yankees: Boston Red Sox target reportedly headed to Bronx in deal with Cubs (analysis)

In a stunner, Anthony Rizzo is reportedly headed to the Yankees. As reported by YES Network’s Jack Curry and confirmed by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Cubs and Yankees have agreed to a deal sending Rizzo to New York. Chicago will receive Yankees prospects Alexander Vizcaino and Kevin Alcantara and pick up the entire remainder of Rizzo’s contract, according to Curry. (The deal was officially announced by the teams.)
MLBaudacy.com

Red Sox 2nd-round pick Jud Fabian has been compared to Mookie Betts

Could the Red Sox have drafted the next Mookie Betts?. In the second round of the MLB Draft on Monday, the Red Sox selected University of Florida centerfielder Jud Fabian. Fabian, who bats right-handed and throws left-handed hit .249/.364/.560 with 20 home runs and 10 doubles in 59 games in this past season, which earned him All-SEC first team honors as well as the All-SEC defensive team for his play in the outfield.
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox second-round pick Jud Fabian reportedly won’t sign

The Red Sox will receive a compensatory pick in next year's second round if Fabian refuses to sign. The Red Sox’s seemingly magical season may have hit a bit of a snag: According to Peter Gammons, Florida outfielder Jud Fabian will not sign after the Red Sox took him in the second round.
MLBNew York Post

Wild brawl breaks out in stands during Yankees-Red Sox

Yankees and Red Sox fans stole the spotlight at the post-All-Star Break series over the weekend. A group of Derek Jeter-clad Yankees fans appeared to outnumber a few Boston fans during a bleacher brawl that was captured on camera during the Bronx Bombers’ 3-1 win on Saturday. Multiple bystanders attempted...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox-Blue Jays game postponed, will be made up in Toronto

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday was postponed because of thunderstorms. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader August 7 in Toronto. The teams conclude their series Wednesday. It will be the last of 23 major...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Max Scherzer, ranked

With the MLB Trade Deadline looming, many teams across MLB are about to find out if they will buy, sell, or stay as is on July 31. Many names have been rumored to potentially become available and perhaps none bigger than Max Scherzer. Scherzer is 37-years-old and in the last...
MLBPosted by
NESN

What Yankees Trade For Joey Gallo Means For First-Place Red Sox

The New York Yankees, who are 8 1/2 games back of the American East-leading Boston Red Sox, opted to be buyers at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, after all. The Yankees reportedly traded for Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo on Wednesday night ahead of Friday afternoon’s deadline. And while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy