Boston Red Sox draft Tyler McDonough, NC State second baseman, with third-round pick (No. 75 overall)
With their third-round pick (No. 75 overall) in this year’s draft, the Red Sox selected Tyler McDonough, a second baseman from North Carolina State. McDonough, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore, spent three years in Raleigh, most recently hitting .339 with 15 homers, 45 RBIs and a 1.054 OPS in 55 games this spring. The Ohio native, who attended the same Cincinnati-area high school (Moeller High) as Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Barry Larkin, was ranked by MLB.com as the 112th-best prospect in this year’s class.www.masslive.com
