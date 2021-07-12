Hollywood Helper: Movie Studios Turn to Owner of Unionville’s Last Chance Garage for Antique Cars

Louie Mandich stands with two of his classic cars that will soon be appearing on Netflix. Image via Fran Maye, MediaNews Group.

When major movie studios need to find vintage cars, they often turn to Louie Mandich, owner of Last Chance Garage in Unionville. Fran Maye covered the curation of these unusual props for the Daily Local News.

Just last week, Sony picked up several vehicles from Mandich’s shop, including a 1930 Ford Sedan and a 1941 Chevy pickup truck. These will be used in a new Netflix flick based on the 1992 baseball film A League of Their Own.

“I get calls every now and then,” said Mandich.

Directors will also allow him to drive his own classics. Mandich can be seen behind the wheel of his Chevy pickup truck in 1992’s School Ties. He also drives one of his antique vehicles in the 1988 classic Dead Poets Society.

A former Coatesville Area School District teacher, Mandich opened his shop in 1980 because of his love for old cars and trucks. Decades later, his business is booming. He employs three people and he still gets under the hood sometimes, even at 76 years old.

Read more about Last Chance Garage in the Daily Local News .