AUDIO: Oh Geeez – “Summer Shoes”
Oh Geeez is an indie pop duo consisting of Sean McGibany (known from Before Nitrogen) and Jack Gilmond; they make catchy tunes themed around cartoon animations. Their latest single is inspired by the show Amphibia; it’s an electrifying jam about coming back home after time away. You feel a rush of excitement by all the possibilities ahead of you as you return to familiar surroundings being a new and improved person. It’s a wonderful effort from Oh Geeez that showcases plenty of live potential for the new project.breakingandentering.net
