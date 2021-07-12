Cancel
Watch Live: MHSSCA 2021 All-Star Games

By Joe Buczek
MISportsNow
 19 days ago
Join MISportsNow and VUit for live coverage of the annual Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association’s All-Star Games from Central Michigan University on Wednesday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Featuring Michigan’s best high school senior softball players, coverage begins at 10 a.m. with the Division 1 all-star game and continues with the Division 2 all-star game at noon, the Division 3 all-star game at 2:30 p.m. and concludes with the Division 4 all-star game at 4:30 p.m.

VUit is your home for free, live, local TV streamed from any device. Watch live and on-demand news, weather and sports from your favorite local stations at home and on the go.

Traverse City, MI
MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

