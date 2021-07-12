Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Los Angeles, CA

Man killed in East Los Angeles shooting, homicide detectives investigate

By City News Staff
Posted by 
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HEivf_0auar2Rl00

A man was fatally wounded in an East Los Angeles shooting, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 11:23 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

Arriving deputies found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body, Koerner said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, he said.

The man’s name was not released pending notification of relatives.

No further information was immediately available, Koerner said.

Homicide detectives were at the crime scene looking for witnesses and evidence, he said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 0

HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
44
Followers
286
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
Whittier, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
East Los Angeles, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
East Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Whittier, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Information Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

July 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has been hit with a record $886.6 million (746 million euros) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's GDPR rules, as privacy regulators take a more aggressive position on enforcement. The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy