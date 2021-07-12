Cancel
Madison County, AL

Video captures shirtless man who allegedly drove car into store, stole vaping supplies

By Leada Gore
AL.com
AL.com
 18 days ago
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the burglary of a vape store over the weekend. Deputies said surveillance video from Leet’s Vape Shop in Toney showed a shirtless man inside the store around 1:30 a.m. on July 10th. In a social media post, store owners said the suspect drove a vehicle into the front of the store and allegedly stole several times, including vape kits, salt e-liquid and novelty items, including a large “Rick & Morty” glass piece.

