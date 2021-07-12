Video captures shirtless man who allegedly drove car into store, stole vaping supplies

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the burglary of a vape store over the weekend. Deputies said surveillance video from Leet’s Vape Shop in Toney showed a shirtless man inside the store around 1:30 a.m. on July 10th. In a social media post, store owners said the suspect drove a vehicle into the front of the store and allegedly stole several times, including vape kits, salt e-liquid and novelty items, including a large “Rick & Morty” glass piece.