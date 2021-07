Anyone that’s been under the influence can relate to the feeling of Iammarcandrew’s latest, “Stupid Gone.” The track is under two minutes, with production that makes you feel like you’re in a haze. Lyrically, the song is about being faded to the point where you’re not sure how you’re getting home, and goes well with the blissful instrumentation. While the song doesn’t talk about having a rough morning the next day, it’s very in the moment, as one would expect a song like this to be. Iammarcandrew is steadily dropping some solid tracks, and he’s only heating things up this summer. Check out “Stupid Gone” below: