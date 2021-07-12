Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, TX

Tornado Warning issued for Montgomery, Walker by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Montgomery; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 120 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles west of Huntsville State Park, or 14 miles southwest of Huntsville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Huntsville and Huntsville State Park around 145 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Montgomery, TX
City
League City, TX
County
Walker County, TX
County
Montgomery County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

July 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has been hit with a record $886.6 million (746 million euros) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's GDPR rules, as privacy regulators take a more aggressive position on enforcement. The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy