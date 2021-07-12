Tornado Warning issued for Montgomery, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Montgomery; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 120 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles west of Huntsville State Park, or 14 miles southwest of Huntsville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Huntsville and Huntsville State Park around 145 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN