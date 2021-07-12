Cancel
Harrisburg, PA

Man injured in Sunday afternoon shooting in Harrisburg

Posted by 
FOX 43
FOX 43
 18 days ago
Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on the first block of N. 20th St., police say.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police say. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg local news

