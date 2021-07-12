Cancel
Fifa 22 release date and news – everything we know so far

FIFA 22 is just around the corner – and we already have plenty of details about what’s to come.

Brace yourselves for kick-off…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbHZ4_0auaq5zJ00
The cover star for Fifa 22 has already been revealed Credit: EA

What is Fifa 22?

Fifa 22 is the next entry in a long-running footie franchise popular around the world.

It’s due out later this year, and is available on a wide range of platforms.

This includes Xbox Series X and S, PS5, Windows PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Google Stadia.

It’s also coming to Nintendo Switch – more on that later…

The cover star this year is PSG icon Kylian Mbappé.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because Mbappé was also the cover star of Fifa 21.

Fifa 22 release date – when is Fifa 21 out?

Fifa 22 is expected to release on October 1.

That fits in with similar timings from previous Fifa games.

Importantly, it gives the Fifa franchise a good run up to Christmas, with gamers hoping for a special delivery from Santa.

It’ll be out after the latest Premier League season has begun.

You can pre-order the Fifa 22 Ultimate Edition and get an untradeable FUT Heroes player too.

Fifa 22 news – what’s the latest?

There are two versions of Fifa 22 at present.

First up is the Standard Edition, which is the base game and nothing more.

But you can also spring for the pricier Ultimate Edition, with a four-day early access window, bonus FUT rewards and points.

Nintendo Switch players will also be able to get a Legacy Edition version of the game.

That means the game will be available to play on the console, but it’ll be running on the old engine – and not the new one.

The game uses powerful new HyperMotion tech, which should make the game feel more realistic.

But details are still light at this stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSvVT_0auaq5zJ00
The game is expected to be more realistic than ever Credit: EA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uf2WT_0auaq5zJ00
Fifa 22 AI is significantly more advanced than in previous games Credit: EA

Related
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

When is The Ascent Nintendo Switch release date?

True to its name, The Ascent is rising to the top as one of the most popular new releases right now. PC and Xbox players are exploring its cyberpunk setting, though Nintendo Switch fans can’t currently join in. So, is there a The Ascent Nintendo Switch release date coming up? Here’s the latest information on the twin-stick ARPG coming to Nintendo’s hybrid handheld.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition release date announced

Wired Productions and Tomas Sala have today announced The Falconeer: Warrior Edition will be coming to PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on August 5. It launches with the brand new Edge of the World DLC expansion. This will also be coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Video GamesTechRadar

Fable 4 trailer, Xbox Game Pass news and everything we know so far

Fable 4, or just Fable as it’s officially known right now, is currently in development and it’s one of the most highly-anticipated Xbox exclusives there is, even though it's something of a mystery. Announced by Microsoft in 2020 after years of speculation, the game is being developed for Xbox Series...
Video GamesAnime News Network

Mary Skelter Finale PS4, Switch Game Launches in West on September 30

Idea Factory International announced during its IFI Online Summer Festival livestream on Wednesday that it will release Compile Heart's Mary Skelter Finale PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch game physically and digitally in the West on September 30. The game will get a limited edition that includes a hardcover art book,...
Video GamesGamespot

Back 4 Blood Preorder Guide: Beta Access, Release Date, And Editions Detailed

Back 4 Blood, Turtle Rock's spiritual successor to the beloved Left 4 Dead series, is only a few months away from release. Back 4 Blood releases on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on October 12. There are multiple editions available to preorder and in-game bonuses to secure by ordering early. Those who preorder are also guaranteed a spot in the early access beta that runs from August 5 to August 9. An open beta for everyone will run from August 12 to August 16.
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

The Xbox Games with Gold for August 2021 are pretty good

The Xbox Games with Gold lineup for August 2021 includes an underrated sequel and a flawed but fun homage to the past. We’re usually pretty down on Xbox Games with Gold. The reason is obvious, of course. The reason is Xbox Game Pass. Nonetheless, the Xbox Games with Gold for...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Forza Motorsport 7 will be pulled from sale in September

Microsoft has announced plans to pull Forza Motorsport 7 from sale on September 15. The Xbox One racing game, which released in October 2017, is nearing “end of life status”, Turn 10 community manager Jacob Norwood wrote in a blog. From mid-September, the title and its DLC will no longer...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

ConnecTank Launches September 28 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Natsume and developer YummyYummyTummy announced the multiplayer tank battle and puzzle game, ConnecTank, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 28. View the release date announcement trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. Making deliveries is never an...
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Ori: The Collection bundles both games on one Nintendo Switch cartridge

Iam8bit, the specialist publisher of collector’s editions, is bringing Ori: The Collection to Nintendo Switch later this year. Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, are two of the best platform adventures of recent years. They’re up there with the likes of Hollow Knight and Dead Cells.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Enter The End in Minecraft Dungeons’ Latest DLC – Echoing Void

Mojang Studios and the Xbox Games team are bringing more adventures to the Minecraft Dungeons universe from today, releasing the Echoing Void DLC for the game. Available on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC and Xbox One platforms (as well as the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility), this pack will bring about the conclusion of Minecraft Dungeons’ original story, by taking players to The End to face off against the Arch-llage. But fans need not worry, as this isn’t the scheduled end to their adventures in the game.
FIFApushsquare.com

Best PS5 Online Multiplayer Games

What are the Best PS5 Online Multiplayer Games? Playing with your friends in online multiplayer titles has never been a more popular act on consoles, with many different experiences providing various ways to play. From shooters to sports simulators, the PS5 brings it when connecting to the internet for some multiplayer fun. As part of our Best PS5 Games compilations, we've put together the Best PS5 Online Multiplayer Games. If you are planning to utilise PS5 backwards compatibility, we recommend referring to our Best PS4 Online Multiplayer Games guide.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Forza Motorsport 7 Being Pulled from Sale, Game Pass Players with DLC Can Get a Free Copy

Forza Motorsport 7 is going back into the garage in the coming weeks. Given backward compatibility and digital storefronts, it’s rare for a game to simply go away these days, but that’s exactly what’s happening to Forza Motorsport 7, which will reach its “end of life status” in September. This is likely the result of the game’s car licenses expiring – you’d think Microsoft would be able to pay to keep those up, but I guess they’ve decided it’s time to move onto the next Forza Motorsport. Here’s developer Turn 10 Studios’ full statement on the matter…
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Minecraft: Dungeons Ultimate Edition And Echoing Void DLC Now Available

Minecraft: Dungeons - the hack'and'slash game from Mojang Studios - has just received a new, sixth DLC, concluding the game's story. Minecraft: Dungeons has already received six expansions since its release last May. July 28, 2021 marks the launch of the latest one - Echoing Void. The DLC closes the existing storyline and for the first time in the game's history sends players to the land of the End. The expansion also offers new puzzles, enemies and the possibility to obtain powerful gear.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Forza Motorsport 7 will be withdrawn from sale later this year

Forza Motorsport 7 will be pulled from sale in September, meaning the game and its DLC will no longer be available for purchase. In a blog post on the official Forza Motorsport website, it was announced that Forza Motorsport 7 will reach "End of Life status" on September 15, just four years after its release, with the game and its downloadable content being removed from both the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass – the only platforms it's available on.
RetailNintendo Insider

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Receives Launch Trailer

Wired Productions and Tomas Sala have shared the launch trailer for The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, which is out on Nintendo Switch next week. This “supercharged and enhanced version” of the original game includes all updates, additional content in The Kraken, The Hunter and Atun’s Folly, and the “significant new expansion,” The Edge of the World.

