ICAA releases a conceptual framework for a reimagined senior living community designed for middle-income older adults
The secret to developing a new model of living for older adults revolves around lifestyle experiences. Where can older adults find an engaging lifestyle that is cost-effective and sustainable? The senior living organizations that offer both housing and services for people 65 years and older have an answer: develop communities that offer a bountiful lifestyle for a middle-class income while being equally cost-effective and sustainable for organizations.www.sfgate.com
