Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

ICAA releases a conceptual framework for a reimagined senior living community designed for middle-income older adults

SFGate
 18 days ago

The secret to developing a new model of living for older adults revolves around lifestyle experiences. Where can older adults find an engaging lifestyle that is cost-effective and sustainable? The senior living organizations that offer both housing and services for people 65 years and older have an answer: develop communities that offer a bountiful lifestyle for a middle-class income while being equally cost-effective and sustainable for organizations.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Boomers#Poverty#Productivity#Middle Income#The Icaa Forum#Wellness#Humana#Pepsico#Morrison Living
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Related
Concord, NHsixtyandme.com

Shared Housing for Seniors – Solutions for Income and Companionship

Arnie calls her home “my accordion house” and laughs. It’s a huge Victorian building in the center of Concord, New Hampshire. Arnie inherited it from an aunt who lived on the second floor until her death. When her husband died at an early age, she was suddenly a widow of very limited means.
Americasdiscoverestevan.com

Seniors Income Plan Benefits Increase

The provincial government increased the maximum monthly benefit for the Seniors Income Plan this month. It was also announced the maximum benefit for the program will be increased by $30 a year for the next two years. The maximum monthly benefit is going from $270 to $300 a month for...
Durango Herald

Comfort Keepers offers support, resources for older adults

Comfort Keepers reminds community members that as the community opens up and life begins to look a little more like it used to, older adults may have a harder time adjusting. According to research, older adults continue to be at an increased risk for loneliness and social isolation, which contributes directly to health issues.
HealthEurekAlert

UMD Develops a DASH-Plus community-based hypertension management program for older adults

To address the significant health burden of hypertension (characterized by consistently high blood pressure), the University of Maryland (UMD) was recently awarded a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA) to develop, test, and deliver an integrated hypertension management program for older adults. The program takes the existing DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet and tailors it to those aged 55 and older through a virtual education program (due to the pandemic) ongoing this summer, with an in-person program coming next summer. The DASH-Plus intervention developed by UMD faculty incorporates diet, simple chair exercises, access to fresh fruits and vegetables through the Imperfect Foods produce delivery service, and blood pressure self-monitoring. Working with dietetics students to develop and test recipes, this program brings together research, academics, and Extension to adapt and deliver strong hypertension management education to the older adults who need it most.
Internetsmcorridornews.com

“Senior Connect” program launches to provide digital literacy and equity for older adults in Central Texas

Austin, TX – Nearly 45% of Texans over the age of 65 lack home broadband internet. Access to the internet has been identified as a critical quality of life issue for older adults that reduces social isolation, improves health and even financial stability. Therefore, Community Tech Network (CTN) is launching a new pilot program, Senior Connect – developed in partnership with AGE of Central Texas and Senior Access – to help older adults in Central Texas utilize the internet effectively.
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

AARP Joins With Nonprofit to Teach Tech to Older Adults

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- A nonprofit organization that specializes in teaching technology skills to older adults has united with AARP to offer its courses to even more older adults nationwide — for free. Senior Planet and its parent organization, Older Adults Technology Services (OATS), have been working with AARP on...
Health ServicesLockport Union-Sun

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: The future of senior living

Choice, control, connections and convenience. Not surprisingly, these are the top desires of older adults, based on a recent survey. Mather LifeWays Institute on Aging derived 10 top senior living trends after surveying 600 senior living organizations, representing more than 1,000 communities in 15 states. This survey indicates that catering to the personal needs and interests of people by offering options beyond the basics, and including more comprehensive provision for in-home care, is a trend that is advised for the future.
Lodi, NJfelician.edu

Occupational Therapy and Older Adults

At Felician University, we are preparing students to work in careers that address the needs of older adults. Our Occupational Therapy Assistant Program was developed to achieve this goal and admitted its first class of students in 2021. Occupational Therapy has been considered a profession in the United States since...
Stanford, CASFGate

Researchers from The Fenway Institute, MGH, and Stanford University find that early social transition for transgender youth results in good mental health outcomes

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. A study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health finds that a social transition during childhood or adolescence is not harmful to transgender or gender diverse youth, but experiences of harassment based on gender identity in K-12 school environments are. The study was authored by researchers at The Fenway Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital (Harvard Medical School), and the Stanford University School of Medicine and is believed to be the first to examine mental health outcomes in adulthood of transgender people who experienced social transition during childhood or adolescence. It contributes important new knowledge to the growing body of research documenting the harm that transgender and gender diverse people experience when they are exposed to societal stigma and discrimination based on gender identity.
AdvocacySalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Seniors and others on fixed incomes are struggling

The new Child Tax Credit monthly payments are going to do wonders for families struggling to make ends meet, but there is a segment of the population that is being grossly overlooked. While families are struggling with the higher costs for food, shelter and child care, our seniors and others...
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Development of a health behavior scale for older adults living alone receiving public assistance

BMC Public Health. 2021 Jul 19;21(1):1428. doi: 10.1186/s12889-021-11347-x. BACKGROUND: To reduce health disparities, prevention of non-communicable diseases (NCD) by performing desirable health behavior in older adults living alone with low socioeconomic status is an essential strategy in public health. Self-perception of personal power and practical skills for daily health are key elements of desirable health behavior. However, methods for measuring these concepts have not been established. This study aimed to develop a health behavior scale for older adults living alone receiving public assistance (HBSO).
Michigan Statebridgemi.com

Bangladeshi community in Michigan reaches out to older adults amid COVID

Typically, Farzana Noor, a nurse practitioner at the Children’s Clinic of Michigan in Hamtramck is accustomed to bandaging up cuts and scrapes, treating colds, and soothing fussing children getting their first shots. That all changed last year when the pandemic raged through the Bangladeshi community in Hamtramck. When nearby healthcare...
Huntsville, ALWHNT-TV

Senior living community training for Olympics of their own

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In anticipation of the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, a Huntsville retirement community is getting in the spirit of the games by hosting skill events of their own. Fleming Farms senior residents will compete, from afar, against other senior facilities across the country. “We may be old,...
Economyseniorhousingnews.com

Inside the Active Adult Strategies of Senior Living Providers Allegro, Vitality

Active adult senior housing continues to generate intense interest from investors and builders across the greater real estate industry. Newcomers to the space include multifamily developers and operators, but a growing number of senior housing developers and operators are gravitating toward active adult as well — including Allegro Senior Living and Vitality Living.

Comments / 0

Community Policy