'They fight': Berwick 10U girls aren't kidding around about World Series

BERWICK — It’s Thursday, and intermittent rain is falling on the Berwick Civic Complex softball diamond. The drizzle makes mud near home plate, where Berwick’s 10-and-under All-Stars are learning to defend against passed balls. A couple of the catchers snake their arms out to grab pitches that are supposed to roll to the backstop so pitchers can practice covering home. But the catchers seem unable to resist the need to catch them.