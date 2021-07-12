New York State Agencies Announce Storm Emergency Preparation Efforts

With a wave of potentially severe storms set to move into the New York area, state agencies have been planning their emergency response effort. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Some downstate areas could experience up to four inches of rain, and wind gusts could reach up 60 miles per hour, the National Weather Service.

The State said that the Department of Transportation has the following assets prepared to respond:

1,395 large dump trucks

74 wheeled and tracked excavators

306 large loaders

17 vacuum trucks with sewer jets

20 graders

15 tree crew bucket trucks

77 chippers

Additionally, the state said the New York State Police, Department of Environmental Conservation, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and Department of Public Service are all prepared to respond to affected areas and impacts of the storms.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked New Yorkers to prepare for possible flash flooding conditions and to check local forecasts for the latest conditions.

