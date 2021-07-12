Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

New York State Agencies Announce Storm Emergency Preparation Efforts

By Nicole Valinote
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gY145_0auapBEd00
With a wave of potentially severe storms set to move into the New York area, state agencies have been planning their emergency response effort. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

With a wave of potentially severe storms set to move into the New York area, state agencies have been planning their emergency response effort.

Some downstate areas could experience up to four inches of rain, and wind gusts could reach up 60 miles per hour, the National Weather Service.

The State said that the Department of Transportation has the following assets prepared to respond:

  • 1,395 large dump trucks
  • 74 wheeled and tracked excavators
  • 306 large loaders
  • 17 vacuum trucks with sewer jets
  • 20 graders
  • 15 tree crew bucket trucks
  • 77 chippers

Additionally, the state said the New York State Police, Department of Environmental Conservation, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and Department of Public Service are all prepared to respond to affected areas and impacts of the storms.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked New Yorkers to prepare for possible flash flooding conditions and to check local forecasts for the latest conditions.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
121K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downstate New York#New York State Police#Emergency Response#Extreme Weather#State#Office Of Parks#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
Daily Voice

Suspected Tornado Rips Through Jersey Shore Town

A suspected tornado ripped through a Jersey Shore town Thursday night, damaging 35 homes, several boats and injuring several people, police said. Three 9-1-1 calls came in at 9:22 p.m. in Long Beach Island, reporting roofs ripped off multiple houses and downed utility poles. Officials believe a tornado touched down...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19: CDC Classifies These CT Counties As Areas With Substantial Community Spread

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently classifying two Connecticut counties as areas with "substantial" community transmission of COVID-19. The CDC said both Hartford and New London counties had "substantial" community spread of the virus during the week of Tuesday, July 20 through Monday, July 26. This means both counties recorded between 50 and 99.99 cases per 100,000 people during that timeframe.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Tornados Wreak Havoc In Bucks, Mercer Counties

Tornados touched down in Bucks and Mercer counties Thursday evening, downing trees, collapsing buildings and leaving thousands without power. One tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Mercerville-Hamilton Square near Trenton at 6:34 p.m. Another was in Solebury and the second in Bensalem near the Neshaminy Mall just after 7 p.m.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Voice

CDC Recommends Wearing Face Masks In These 10 NJ Counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face masks in nearly half of New Jersey -- even if you're vaccinated. The COVID-19 transmission rate in 10 counties is categorized as being high or substantial, initially reported by NJ Advance Media. According to the latest statistics, the following counties...
Burlington, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Tornado Watch Issued Across 16 New Jersey Counties

The National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon issued a tornado watch across 16 New Jersey counties. The watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. across Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties. The watch -- less severe than...
Posted by
Daily Voice

Dog Killed In Western Mass House Fire

A family dog was killed during a house fire at a two-and-half story home in Western Massachusetts. The fire took place around 12:35 p.m., Thursday, July 29 in Berkshires County at 16 Atlantic Ave., in Pittsfield. Pittsfield Police officers, who were at the neighboring house, noticed smoke coming from the...
Posted by
Daily Voice

New Law Prohibits Lawsuits Over Unpaid School Meal Fees In New York

New York schools and school districts will not be allowed to file lawsuits against families for unpaid meal fees under a new law. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the law signed on Thursday, July 29 builds on the state's "No Student Goes Hungry" program that is meant to protect families from "legal tactics related to their inability to make payments for school meals."
Posted by
Daily Voice

Tesla Is Coming To Central Pennsylvania

Elon Musk might be taking off to space but his heart is still with Tesla as the brand continues to expand with new dealerships popping up all over the world, including right here in the Susquehanna Valley. The California based company recently announced that it plans to open a fifth...
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Train Strikes Tractor-Trailer In Lehigh County

The damage to a tractor-trailer caused by an incoming train in Lehigh County early Thursday morning is due to "confusing GPS directions", reports say. The delivery driver stopped on the tracks at the South Sixth Street crossing in Emmaus around 1 a.m. because he didn't think he would be able to turn the trailer if he continued to cross, WFMZ reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy