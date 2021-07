The two men behind the "Together 250 Challenge" in Portsmouth are being honored with Governor's Arts Awards from the NH State Council on the Arts. Mark Stebbins, who was the managing partner of XSS Hotels prior to his sudden death in June, and Jeff Johnston, principal at the real estate investment development firm Cathartes, came up with the fundraising challenge earlier this year to help arts, restaurants and hunger nonprofit organizations make it until summer returned and business could pick up again.