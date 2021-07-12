Collision reported on K-7

Two vehicles yielding for an emergency vehicle on July 10 were in a collision on K-7 near Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, Kansas. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper’s report, a Toyota Camry and a Dodge Stratus were northbound on K-7 near Leavenworth Road at 6:55 p.m. Saturday, July 10, when they yielded to the right for an emergency vehicle. When the Camry yielded to the right, it struck the Stratus, according to the trooper’s report.