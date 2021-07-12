Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Kylie Jenner Is Teaching Stormi Webster to Become a Future CEO

By Samantha Bergeson
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Stormi Webster Steals the Show in Kylie Cosmetics Series. The future really is female. Mommy mogul Kylie Jenner is continuing the Kardashian-Jenner legacy of female entrepreneurship with her three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gushed on how her own momager Kris Jenner inspired her business prowess during the second episode of Inside Kylie Cosmetics, which aired on Monday, July 12.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

E! News

E! News

95K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kylie Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Inside Kylie Cosmetics#Obb Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton?

KARDASHIAN fans are well informed about Kris Jenner's life with his daughters before and after they shot to fame. However, many don't know Kris' relationship with her less famous sister, Karen Houghton. Who is Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton?. Karen is the younger sister of Kris, who lives in San...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Stormi Webster has own office at Kylie Cosmetics

Stormi Webster has her own office at Kylie Jenner‘s company. The 3-year-old’s space at Kylie Cosmetics headquarters also doubles up as a playroom but the tot is already making use of the business facilities and is working on her own mystery project. “She’s actually launching a little secret brand soon,”...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Scott Gives Kylie Jenner a Rare Shout-Out Amid Baby No. 2 Rumors

So supportive! Travis Scott gave girlfriend Kylie Jenner a rare shout-out amid rumors that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with their second child. “BIG RELAUNCH,” the “Goosebumps” rapper, 29, wrote via Instagram Stories along with four clapping emojis in honor of Kylie Cosmetics dropping new “refreshed and reformulated” products on Thursday, July 15.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Ready For Baby No. 2?! Puts Stormi, 3, To Work

Is Kylie Jenner working on baby number two? Rumors are swirling as the Kylie Cosmetics founder puts her three-year-old daughter to work. Kylie wants her daughter, Stormi Webster, to be as successful as she is. She’s starting her young. The reality star has not confirmed a reunion with rapper and...
CelebritiesPage Six

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila sells out

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila has become a huge hit — selling out across the US and attracting orders from around 80 countries. The 25-year-old supermodel launched her tequila in May with a star-studded bash in Los Angeles attended by her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — as well as pals Hailey Baldwin, Kate Hudson and Katy Perry.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner’s $330K Custom Rolls-Royce SUV Is Adorably Stamped With ‘Stormi’s Mom’ Inside — Photo

Kylie Jenner gave her fans a peak inside her pink Rolls-Royce SUV, and the fabulous vehicle includes a special shoutout to her daughter Stormi Webster. As expected, Kylie Jenner, 23, rides in style. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul gave her 250 million Instagram followers a look inside her fabulous $330,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV on her Instagram Stories on July 21, and included in the all-pink interior of the vehicle is a precious shoutout to her daughter Stormi Webster, 3. Kylie was capturing a photo of new Louis Vuitton slippers in her car when she also included the sight of a black plate located on the bottom of the driver’s door that reads, “Stormi’s mom.” How cute!
Oxnard, CAPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

In With the Fam! Alabama Barker Visits Kylie Jenner’s Office Amid Dad Travis’ Romance With Kourtney Kardashian

Girls day on the job! Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama Barker got a private tour of Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics offices in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, July 20. The 15-year-old shared an Instagram Story video while walking into the front doors of the office and stepping into the lobby, as well as a Boomerang clip of a wall of meticulously organized lip kits. Her dad’s girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, also shared snapshots from her youngest sister’s office, seemingly implying she was with Alabama during the tour. “A little after hours visit,” she captioned a photo of a few meeting tables in front of the “Kylie” logo on a wall.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Scott Disick just called Kim Kardashian hot on Instagram

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan are a tight-knit family, as proved by Scott Disick's latest comments about Kim Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott recently bigged up his kind-of-sister-in-law on Instagram, calling one of her bikini photos "hot". 40-year-old Kim shared a series of swimwear snaps in support of...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Travis Barker’s Daughter Just Called Kourtney Her ‘Stepmom’ After Rumors They’re Secretly Engaged

Keeping up with the…Barkers? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, called Kourtney Kardashian her “stepmom” weeks after rumors the Blink-182 member and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum got secretly engaged. Alabama—Travis’ 15-year-old daughter from his marriage to Shanna Moakler—played a game of “Never Have I Ever” on her Instagram...
CelebritiesPopculture

Kardashian Family Bashes Blac Chyna Lawsuit as 'Publicity Stunt' in Heated Court Documents

The battle continues between the Kardashian family and Blac Chyna. A lawsuit that was filed in 2017 doesn't seem to be wrapping up anytime soon as Kris Jenner and her daughters show no signs of letting up on the case. In fact, the Kardashian ladies have slammed Chyna's name in the process after the mother to Dream has continued to accuse the family of "defamation and intentional interference with contract or prospective economic advantage."

Comments / 0

Community Policy