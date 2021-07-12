How Kylie Jenner Is Teaching Stormi Webster to Become a Future CEO

Kylie Jenner gave her fans a peak inside her pink Rolls-Royce SUV, and the fabulous vehicle includes a special shoutout to her daughter Stormi Webster. As expected, Kylie Jenner, 23, rides in style. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul gave her 250 million Instagram followers a look inside her fabulous $330,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV on her Instagram Stories on July 21, and included in the all-pink interior of the vehicle is a precious shoutout to her daughter Stormi Webster, 3. Kylie was capturing a photo of new Louis Vuitton slippers in her car when she also included the sight of a black plate located on the bottom of the driver’s door that reads, “Stormi’s mom.” How cute!