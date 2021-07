One after another many disasters are coming from the past two years and we are already struggling with Wuhanvirus and now the heavy rainfall in Maharashtra has become the most serious problem for the country. As per the report, due to heavy rainfall, 47 people have already passed away, and to make the situation more worst landslides and flooding are happening in several areas of Maharashtra state. The latest incident has been reported in which eleven people have capitulated after a landslide in the area of Poladpur. One more landslide has been reported in the area of Satara where twelve people are believed to be stuck.