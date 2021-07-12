Pandemic Partnership Between Chester, Delaware Counties Turned Out to Be ‘Lifesaving’

Image via Tim Tai, Philadelphia Inquirer.

Progress in beating back coronavirus cases has ended the healthcare collaboration forged by Chester and Delaware counties. But officials from both locations cite the information- and tactic-sharing openness as being “lifesaving,” report Justine McDaniel and Erin McCarthy for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The collective efforts were especially crucial, given Delaware County’s lack of its own health department. That situation will be remedied in early 2022, after a Board of Health is fully staffed.

In its absence, Chester County’s health department coordinated the COVID-19 response for both areas starting in March 2020. It disseminated information, investigated cases, and oversaw testing.

Chester County Commissioner Marian Moskowitz said that its established public health presence was a significant asset. The infrastructure assisted in preparing hospitals, nursing homes, businesses, school districts, and online resources that “helped us tremendously.”

Moskowitz continued: “As we reflect on the outcomes from the pandemic, the importance of having our own health department, with staff that works day in and day out with our emergency services people, our human services staff, and our other community partners, certainly tops the list.”

