Chester County, PA

Pandemic Partnership Between Chester, Delaware Counties Turned Out to Be ‘Lifesaving’

 17 days ago

Image via Tim Tai, Philadelphia Inquirer.

Progress in beating back coronavirus cases has ended the healthcare collaboration forged by Chester and Delaware counties. But officials from both locations cite the information- and tactic-sharing openness as being “lifesaving,” report Justine McDaniel and Erin McCarthy for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The collective efforts were especially crucial, given Delaware County’s lack of its own health department. That situation will be remedied in early 2022, after a Board of Health is fully staffed.

In its absence, Chester County’s health department coordinated the COVID-19 response for both areas starting in March 2020. It disseminated information, investigated cases, and oversaw testing.

Chester County Commissioner Marian Moskowitz said that its established public health presence was a significant asset. The infrastructure assisted in preparing hospitals, nursing homes, businesses, school districts, and online resources that “helped us tremendously.”

Moskowitz continued: “As we reflect on the outcomes from the pandemic, the importance of having our own health department, with staff that works day in and day out with our emergency services people, our human services staff, and our other community partners, certainly tops the list.”

Read more about the partnership in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

