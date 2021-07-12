Cancel
Health

BREAKING NEWS: FDA is set to announce new warning on J&J vaccine after about 100 reports of it being linked to rare autoimmune disease

By Mary Kekatos
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to announced a new warning that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is linked to a rare autoimmune disease.

Four people familiar with the situation told The Washington Post, the shot has causes rare instances of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, paralyzing parts of the body.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is said to have received about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré following the one-dose vaccine

Most the cases have occurred about two weeks after vaccination and mostly in men, aged 50 and older.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vU07q_0auan6pp00
The FDA is planning to release a new warning that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is linked to a rare autoimmune disease. Pictured: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine vials on a table  in Los Angeles, May 7

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system.

It is often triggered by a viral or bacterial illnesses and causes weakness and tingling in the limbs.

As patients' conditions worsen, this can lead to parts of the body - or in some cases the whole body - being paralyzed.

Guillain–Barré Syndrome is rare, affecting about one in 100,000 annually.

Fewer than 20,000 cases are diagnosed per year, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

After the first symptoms of Guillain-Barré, sufferers' conditions usually worsen for about two weeks before plateauing around the four-week mark.

Most people recover, but about five percent have residual weakness or a recurrence,

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

