Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Gareth Southgate's "gamble" admission explains reasons behind controversial England decision

By Mark Taylor
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 18 days ago

Gareth Southgate's admission over his gamble during England's defeat to Italy explains his controversial decision for the penalty shootout defeat.

The Three Lions succumbed to a 3-2 loss on penalties after an extremely tense 1-1 draw with Italy at Wembley in the final of Euro 2020.

England boss Southgate has come under heavy criticism for his decisions towards the end of the match, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho both missing their spot kicks, despite being brought on at the death of extra time.

Southgate has explained that he brought on the soon-to-be Manchester United pair to try and grab a goal late in the game, labelling the decision a "gamble" that ultimately did not pay off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdz28_0auan3Be00
Gareth Southgate has explained the reasons behind his controversial in the Euro 2020 final (Image: ITV)

“That’s always the risk that you run," the England manager told ITV. "But they’ve been by far the best and to get all those attacking players on the pitch you have to do it late.

“It was a gamble, but if we gambled early we may have lost the game in normal time anyway. We did start well, I think our system worked well against theirs."

Arsenal's teenage sensation Bukayo Saka was tasked with the responsibility of taking the decisive fifth penalty.

Who should Southgate put on the final penalty? Have your say in the comments section

That call has also drawn disapproval, with many feeling the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish were better candidates thanks to their experience.

And Southgate has taken the full brunt of the blame for the events that unfolded, insisting that he had worked with the players in training before coming to that decision.

“That’s my decision to give him that penalty, that’s totally my responsibility," he added.

"It’s not him or Marcus or Jadon, we work together, we work through them in training, that’s the order we came to. That’s my call as a coach."

Southgate also claimed that England had done their due diligence to be ready for penalties, despite missing three penalties.

He went on: “We prepared as well as we could for the (penalty shootout), that’s my responsibility, I chose the guys to take the kicks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOHUc_0auan3Be00
Bukayo Saka was the unfortunate England player to miss the decisive penalty

“In the end, we weren’t quite able to see the game through in the normal regulation time.

“It was very tight, Italy showed they’re the outstanding side that they are and why they’re 30 games unbeaten.

“Our players have done themselves proud, every one of them has been exceptional. It’s the first time we’ve got to a final, and we’re unbelievably disappointed not to go that one step further."

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

378K+
Followers
78K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Manchester United#Gamble#Wembley#Uk#Itv#Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Premier League
Related
SportsTelegraph

Boris should appoint Gareth Southgate as Chief Whip

I regard football as a boring game, played by boring people and watched by boring people. Perhaps that is because even at school I was utterly unable to play the game or indeed any other ball game. So I was left utterly unenthused by the recent European cup contest. Even so, I was most certainly aware of the England team manager Mr Southgate. His remarkable qualities in leading, managing and inspiring the England squad stood out a mile.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Richard Keys tears into Gareth Southgate following Euro 2020 defeat

While the majority of fallout that came following England’s loss to Italy on Sunday night centred around the penalty shootout, Richard Keys has instead focused on Gareth Southgate’s managerial performance as a whole. The controversial pundit and broadcaster said that England should have won Euro 2020, and that the constant...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate hailed as a role model to grassroots coaches up and down the country after guiding England to a historic Euro 2020 final

Gareth Southgate has been hailed as a role model for coaches up and down the country after leading England on their historic run to the Euro 2020 final. Mark Gannon, CEO of UK Coaching said: ‘If you ever needed somebody at the top of the tree to look at and say, “that’s a role model for what great coaching looks like” he is it.’
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'finally agree £50million deal for Brighton's Ben White with England defender to sign five-year deal as Mikel Arteta bolsters Gunners defence with member of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad

Arsenal have reportedly agreed terms with Brighton over the much-anticipated transfer of Ben White for £50million. According to The Sun, White has agreed personal terms with the Gunners and, subject to a medical, is set to sign a five-year deal to become Arsenal's most expensive defender ever. Mikel Arteta has...
SportsTelegraph

Team GB and Gareth Southgate have shared advice for years, UK Sport says

Team GB have been sharing intelligence with England manager Gareth Southgate, sporting chiefs have revealed. With the athletes now bidding to emulate recent footballing success, both UK Sport and the British Olympic Association describe close links with the Football Association. England's sharp upturn in tournament fortunes – at the World...
Worldfourfourtwo.com

‘Creative’ scouting can uncover the best Asian talent, says Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate believes “creative” scouting can help better identify and aid talented players in Asian communities. The Football Association launched the second phase of ‘Bringing Opportunities to Communities’ in 2019, focused on ensuring more people from Asian communities play a bigger part in English football. The governing body...
SoccerSkySports

England manager Gareth Southgate says more to be done to unearth British South Asian football talent

Gareth Southgate says football must revisit its approach to scouting and creating opportunities for British South Asian talent to thrive in the sport. The current proportion of British South footballers across England's top four leagues stands at less than 0.25 per cent, with Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari telling Sky Sports News last December that the level of under-representation is "the biggest statistical anomaly in football".
SoccerBBC

England manager Gareth Southgate given freedom of Middlesbrough

England manager Gareth Southgate has been granted the freedom of Middlesbrough for the way he led his side to the Euro 2020 final. Southgate, who played for Middlesbrough from 2001 to 2006 before managing the club for three years, was made an honorary freeman of the borough by Middlesbrough Council.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Tokyo Games could have a huge impact on the nation! Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock backs Team GB to wow the country just like Gareth Southgate's heroes at Euro 2020

Max Whitlock knows better than anyone how the feats of our Olympians can captivate the country. When the Team GB gymnast received his second gold medal of that dizzying day in Rio five years ago, a staggering 10.4million people were watching on the box back home - the biggest British television audience of the first full week of those Games.
Premier League90min.com

Rio Ferdinand Wants Man Utd to Make Jack Grealish Decision

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed that while Manchester City are in pole position to sign Jack Grealish this summer, it is still not too late for the Red Devils to make a big decision over signing the English playmaker. Grealish has been one of the best players in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy