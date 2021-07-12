Young boy in critical condition after he was pulled from pool in Phoenix

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) A 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after he was pulled from a pool in Phoenix Sunday night, azfamily reported.

Crews responded to an apartment complex in the area of 40th Street and Baseline Road.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the child wasn't breathing when firefighters arrived.

Crews started CPR when they arrived, and the child was taken to the hospital.

Information on how long the child was in the water was not immediately available, nor was information on how the child got into the pool.