Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Designers: Shanghai Astronomy Museum will be world's biggest planetarium

By Don Jacobson
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ij2IT_0auamxz600
The Milky Way rises above the Cerro Tololo Observatory near La Serena, Chile, on July 1, 2019. File photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- China's new Shanghai Astronomy Museum, set to open next week, will be the world's largest planetarium in terms of building scale, its American designers said Monday.

"At 420,000 square feet, the new astronomical branch of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum will be the largest museum worldwide solely dedicated to the study of astronomy," Ennead Architects of New York City said in a website post.

The massive new museum will open Sunday after successfully completing a test run last week, the state-run press agency Xinhua reported.

Situated in a pilot free trade zone known as the Lingang Special Area, the museum will house temporary and permanent exhibits, a 78-foot solar telescope, an observatory, an optical planetarium, an education and research center and a "digital sky theater."

Its programming will include immersive environments, artifacts and instruments of space exploration and educational exhibits.

But to Ennead, the design of the museum's buildings is the most striking element.

The architecture features three principal forms -- the Oculus, the Inverted Dome and the Sphere -- with each acting as "functioning astronomical instruments, tracking the sun, moon, and stars and reminding visitors that our conception of time originates in distant astronomical objects."

"In linking the new museum to both scientific purpose and to the celestial references of buildings throughout history, the exhibits and architecture will communicate more than scientific content: they will illuminate what it means to be human in a vast and largely unknown universe," Ennead design partner Thomas Wong said in the release.

25th anniversary of NASA's Hubble

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
152K+
Followers
37K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Museum#New Museum#Design#Shanghai Astronomy Museum#American#Ennead Architects#Xinhua#Oculus#Sphere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
NASA
News Break
World
Country
China
Related
Dallas, TXinforney.com

Cosm Companies Evans & Sutherland & Spitz, Inc. Help Power Experience At The New Shanghai Astronomy Museum With Industry Leading Technology, Design, And Engineering Expertise

DALLAS, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cosm, a global experiential media and immersive technology company, celebrates the grand opening of the 420,000-square foot Shanghai Astronomy Museum. The expertise of Cosm companies Evans & Sutherland (E&S) and Spitz, Inc. is showcased inside the museum's world-class planetarium and an adjacent exhibit, which feature two NanoSeam domes and the industry-leading Digistar 7 planetarium software. Cosm, through E&S and Spitz, Inc. was awarded the prestigious and highly competitive contract two years ago due to the companies' unparalleled industry reputation, experience, and technology.
MuseumsSFGate

Holocaust Museum exhibit tells of Jews who fled to Shanghai

SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) — A new exhibit at the Illinois Holocaust Museum recounts the little-known role that Shanghai, China played as a safe haven for Jews who fled Europe to escape Nazi persecution. American photojournalist Arthur Rothstein began documenting the lives of Jewish refugees in Shanghai's Hongkew District in 1946....
Reading, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Neag Planetarium comments on Blue Origin's space journey

READING, Pa. | Outside a place where many think and learn about space, different opinions fly on the impact of the now second space flight taking off within a few days. Many watched as the second private sector trip to the final frontier made its way into the history books on Tuesday. Meanwhile, back here on Earth in Reading, at the Neag Planetarium, they say maybe the biggest accomplishment is making it back in one piece.
MuseumsPhys.org

Greece's first underwater museum opens ancient world to dive tourists

Emerging from the crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea, Hans-Juergen Fercher has just returned from his fourth dive to where mounds of 2,500-year-old wine pots mark the site of an ancient shipwreck—and Greece's first underwater museum. "This is a combination of diving and archaeological diving. It's diving into history,"...
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Milwaukee Public Museum Planetarium reopens this week

The Daniel M. Soref Planetarium at the Milwaukee Public Museum will reopen on Thursday, July 22. The planetarium has been closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Visitors to MPM can again experience programs at the planetarium hourly from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is included as part of the museum ticket.
Yonkers, NYyonkerstimes.com

Hudson River Museum Planetarium Opens

The #HRMPlanetarium will be opening to the public on Friday, July 16, after being closed for 15 months! HRM can’t wait to welcome you back under the dome to once again experience the mysteries of the moon, the search for life beyond Earth, and the stories that shape our stars. Plus, the planetarium now has all new seats and new carpeting, made possible by dedicated funds from New York State Council on the Arts and the The City of Yonkers through a Community Development Block Grant.
Nebraska StateArchDaily

Snøhetta Reveals Design for the Expansion of Nebraska’s Largest Art Museum

Snøhetta has unveiled his latest project, the expansion and site redesign of the Joslyn Art Museum, in Nebraska. Developed in partnership with local architects Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture (APMA), the project seeks to add new gallery space, public gardens, and outdoor spaces as well as restore and modernize existing office spaces in the Joslyn Memorial building.
Chicago, IL947wls.com

The world’s biggest bottle of soap is in Chicago today

The world’s biggest bottle of soap is 21 feet tall, 8.5 feet in diameter and weighs 25,000 pounds and will be on display this afternoon between 2pm – 5pm at the Ravenswood Walgreens, 5158 N Lincoln Ave. The intent is to raise money for global hand hygiene but clearly it’s a way cool instagram photo opportunity!
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Stonehenge's World Heritage designation at risk

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization is listing Stonehenge as a World Heritage site in danger of losing its classification. New and proposed construction in the area is threatening the historic integrity of the site, according to experts. The UK government says they are working closely with UNESCO...
JobsStreet.Com

China Jobs: Inside The World's Biggest Workforce

This is the first in a series of stories on China's job market, looking at its history, the role of migrant workers, inequality and the future for its graduates entering the workforce. China has always placed a high priority on support for the job market, seeing a high level of...
LifestylePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Beautiful Pictures of the World’s Biggest Waterfalls

Waterfalls are among the most stunning natural wonders on the planet. It is awe inspiring to see broad torrents of water tumbling hundreds or even thousands of feet, often accompanied by mist moving in the opposite direction. 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of beautiful pictures of the world’s biggest waterfalls. Some of them have […]
Wildlifegentside.co.uk

One of the biggest predators in the world has been discovered

The remains of the Simbakubwa kutokaafrika, which means 'Big African Lion’ in Swahili, has been rediscovered in Kenya. ‘Based on its massive teeth, Simbakubwa was a specialised hyper-carnivore,’ explained Matthew Borths, the main author of the study and professor at Duke University, to the Journal of Vertebrate Palaeontology. And its teeth aren’t the Simbakubwa kutokaafrika’s only impressive feature.
Posted by
PARTH MUKESHBHAI PATEL

NASA new study: After 9 years, the position of the moon will change, there will be a terrible flood in the world

Houston: The weather is constantly changing around the world. The number and severity of cyclonic storms have increased. America has recently come out after battling cyclonic storms several times. The rise of sea level and high tide is associated with the moon. But scientists have now revealed that if there is a slight wobble in the moon, there will be a terrible flood all over the world. The US space agency NASA said that the moon makes a slight change in its position in 18.6 years and due to the slightest change, there is a danger of flooding in many coastal areas of the earth. This NASA study was published last month in Nature Climate Change.
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

NASA warns of massive darkening due to solar storm

The past July 3 They found a Large solar expansion And more recently NASA The event announced that the sun was leaving and now moving fast Land, A fact that can create interference in communication networks. The Government agency From United States Says the solar storm is heading towards Earth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy