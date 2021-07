I will admit to having a complicated relationship with King Crimson. While I view them as one of the most respected and influential of the 1970’s progressive rock bands, I also have a hard time making it through any of their most renowned albums from start to finish. I just don’t go for the songs that much. They are good songs, but perhaps a little too conventional sounding. I like them…but not that much. The instrumental passages, however, can be sublime.