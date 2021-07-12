Cancel
Christine Lampard to host Lorraine as she returns to work five months after having baby

By Tom Bryant
Daily Mirror
 18 days ago
Christine Lampard to host Lorraine as she returns to work five months after baby

Christine Lampard is going back to work five months after giving birth – by hosting Lorraine.

The star has landed the gig covering the Scottish presenter during her summer break for four weeks.

She will appear on the show tomorrow in an interview with Lorraine Kelly where she will announce the news.

Her and husband Frank welcomed son Freddie in March, two years after having daughter Patricia. Christine is step-mum to Frank’s daughters Luna, 15, and Isla, 14.

A source said: “Christine is really looking forward to going back to work and the whole Lorraine team are delighted to have her on board.”

Christine is going to presenter Lorraine over the summer (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock)
The television star gave birth to a baby boy who she shares with husband Frank Lampard (Image: GC Images)

GMB host Ranvir Singh will also be covering for Lorraine for two weeks from July 19. It comes as the show has been enjoying its highest ratings in a decade.

Ranvir, who has presented the show before, said she was delighted to be invited back.

She said: “It’s such a privilege to do the show because I’m a massive fan of Lorraine, obviously. She’s so supportive and wonderful. So to be sitting in her seat is just such a lovely moment. I started doing it before Christmas, I feel so at home there and the team is amazing.

“What I love about doing the show is, because I’m so used to doing such a lot of hard news and politics - and of course Lorraine covers all of the hard stories as well - but it’s a chance for a lighter touch.

"Just to be able to speak to guests about what’s going on in their lives, as opposed to always looking for a headline. I just really enjoy that, spending time talking to people in a way that you can’t in three-minute interviews. It’s just a real thrill for me.”

In May, Christine’s husband Frank spoke about how he was enjoying downtime with his family after being sacked as Chelsea manager.

Asked how he has been feeling since leaving Chelsea, Frank said: ‘My son, Freddie, was born two months ago. I’ve been able to enjoy that and being at home with my girls.’

Lorraine will be taking a break from presenting the show over the summer holidays (Image: ITV)

Frank went on to explain that when Patricia was born he was ‘engrossed’ in his work as manager at Derby, while his experience with Freddie has been different.

He said: ‘Certainly a managerial career means much more sacrifice than as a player. For instance, Patricia was born when I was manager at Derby and I was engrossed in my work. Being there this time has been the big positive.’

  • Lorraine is on weekdays from 9am on ITV and ITV Hub.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

