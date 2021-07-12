Apple offers sales-tax free shopping spree in select U.S. states from July 16 till August 8
From July 16 till August 8, Apple is offering customers in Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, and Virginia to purchase products without sales tax. Cupertino tech giant participates in annual ‘Sales Tax Holiday’ in select states which offer businesses and consumers the opportunity to buy sales-tax-free products to increase sales and support low-income families to purchase back-to-school devices.www.ithinkdiff.com
