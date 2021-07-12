Cancel
Kansas State

KANSAS MAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY

kmmo.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kansas man has been charged with a drug-related felony after an alleged incident in La Monte on Monday, June 14. According to a probable-cause statement, a deputy was dispatched in regard to a suspicious vehicle, where the driver appeared to be asleep. Wifredo Negron-Pacheco, of Olathe, had his vehicle in drive and had been driving with a suspended driver’s license. While the arrest was being made, authorities say they smelled an odor of marijuana and located methamphetamine and Xanax.

