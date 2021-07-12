Howland--Robert C. “Bob” Watson, 70, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at his home. He was born April 3, 1951, in Youngstown, to James and Madeline Watson. On October 2, 1978, Bob married his wife of 42 years Michelle “Micky” (Powers) Watson. They resided in Hubbard for thirty-five years where they raised two children together. Bob was a hard worker; he owned his own sports card business for the majority of his life and was in sales later in life after he sold his business. He was an avid sports fan and held Cleveland sports teams particularly close to his heart, especially the Cleveland Browns; this year would be “the Brownies year”, he would always say.