Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby, MT

KidsMat Summer Camp’s Where It’s At!

By Jerry Puffer
Posted by 
K96 FM
K96 FM
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The KidsMat Summer Theatre Camp is here & going full tilt THIS week in Shelby! "Camp" runs through this Thursday, the 15th, & you register on-site right NOW over on the Shelby High School lawn. Don't worry about a thing...you can also pre-register at: MTactors.com/kidsmat. Let's go to camp. & hats off to Thad White at Shelby High School for that fine looking lawn...

k96fm.com

Comments / 0

K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
199
Followers
917
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelby, MT
Local
Montana Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Kidsmat Summer Camp#Shelby High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
LifestylePosted by
K96 FM

Hiking Yellowstone

Tomorrow, Saturday morning on Puffman Sports Trivia, I'll have the all NEW 20th Anniversary Edition of "A Ranger's Guide to Yellowstone Day Hikes" up for grabs. I'm into the Olympics big time these days & the the 1st caller in with the correct answer to my Puffman Sports Trivia question on the Olympics will WIN this beautiful presentation authored by Carol Shively & Roger Anderson. Just retired park rangers, Carol & Roge,r will be YOUR guides into the heart of Yellowstone. Don't worry about a thing...no matter your age or ability, you'll go off the beaten path to discover the best day hikes down in the park. Check out "A Ranger's Guide to Yellowstone Day Hikes" from Farcounty Press, & then listen to WIN tomorrow morning at 7:30, on Puffman Sports Trivia!
Chester, MTPosted by
K96 FM

I’m Ready 4 MORE Fair Food!

There'll be plenty of GREAT fair food tonight, Thursday, over in Chester! Thursday's the night for the Liberty County Summer Fair. All the fair FUN is set for every Thursday, from 5 until 7, at Lions Park. Don't worry about a thing...there's still time this season to sign as a vendor. If you're interested, please contact the Liberty County Chamber office at 759 4848.
Chester, MTPosted by
K96 FM

It’s 4 The Kids

CJI Track & Field will be hosting "Frozen Friday" THIS Friday over at the Chester pool. All the FUN is from 2 until 4 o'clock Friday afternoon. Snow cones will be $3, & the kids will have an opportunity to meet & take pictures with Princess Elsa. I wouldn't be surprised if our Grover Gopher shows up at the pool to meet the princess...
Shelby, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Crafts, Music & MORE

Our Shelby1st Baptist Church is holding a vacation bible school today, Monday, through this Thursday. Activities will include Bible study, crafts, music & MORE! Shelby 1st Baptist VBS is designed for ages pre-K through 6th grade. For more information & to register, please visit: fbcshelbymt.com/vbs.
Cut Bank, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Fun Run On Tap 4 Lewis & Clark Days

Cut Bank Trails will be hosting a Fun Run next weekend at Lewis & Clark Days over in Cut Bank. The "Run" is scheduled for next Saturday, the 31st, at 8, in the morning. If you're interested in registering for either the 5k or 1 mile walk, please visit: cutbanktrails.com/events for your registration form. The Marias Fair THIS weekend, & Lewis & Clark Days in Cut Bank, NEXT weekend...MAN! It's summer FUN TIME here in our Golden Triangle. Grover Gopher will be out & about EVERYWHERE too. Stay cool...
Shelby, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Quilting & A Potluck TOO!

Triangle Squares Quilt meets tonight (Tuesday) here in Shelby. The "Squares" should plan to be over at the Shelby Senior Center for the 6 o'clock meeting. Don't worry about eating supper before you come...they'll be having a scrumptious potluck too. I just whipped up a tasty batch of baked beans with bacon & onions & may bring some along to share.
Sunburst, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Rimrock’s Rockin’ Today!

Rimrock Colony is selling FRESH produce & goods up in Sunburst THIS morning (Friday.) Don't worry about a thing...they'll be at the firehall until 10:30, & there's still time. If you miss them in Sunburst though, no worries! They'll be HERE in Shelby this afternoon down at city park from 2 until 6. I'd be down there myself except I'll be tethered to the Air Chair doing the Puffman Show from 2 until 6 this afternoon. Stay cool...
Sunburst, MTPosted by
K96 FM

We Love R Crude

Our good neighbors up in the North Country will be CELEBRATING "100 Years of Crude" tomorrow (Saturday,) as Sunburst celebrates crude. The FUN begins at 3 o'clock tomorrow afternoon up at 4 Corners Bar. Everyone's welcome to come on up. LIVE music's on tap for 6 o'clock with Slow Roller. If you're in the mood to CELEBRATE crude, Why not "roll up" to Sunburst on Saturday...
Cut Bank, MTPosted by
K96 FM

CB Reunion On The Way & So’s Fred

The Cut Bank All School Reunion's on the way THIS July, & this afternoon, Wednesday, at 2:30, one of Cut Bank's most prominent natives will be joining me on the Puffman Show. I'll be chewing the fat with former TV/radio personality broadcast veteran, Fred Pfeiffer. Fred will reminisce about his youthful days growing up over in Cut Bank, & fast becoming a KSEN fan as a youth. By the way, Fred will be traveling TO Cut Bank for the all school reunion, & it will mark the FIRST time since 1995, Fred has set foot in Cut Bank. My friend, Fred, has some 2000 "friends" on Facebook so I figured anyone who's this downright popular, should be a guest on the Puffman Show. I'm planning to kick back, relax & simply ride Fred's coattails this afternoon at 2:30 on KSEN. If you have any questions pertaining to our Golden Triangle Big Sky weather, be sure & us a call at 434 5241.
Shelby, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Today Will B GRAND @ Rhonda Wiegand’s!

Rhonda Wiegand will have Homestead Studio & Gallery OPEN all day today (Saturday,) from 10 until 4 o'clock. The gallery's located at 55 Homestead Lane. Don't worry about a thing...just turn NW on Wiegand Road a few miles outside of Shelby..
Conrad, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Rockin’ The Garden In Conrad

The Conrad Garden Club will be meeting at High Noon today (Friday) at the Conrad Senior Center. IMMEDIATELY following this afternoon's meeting, there'll be a class on :Rock" Garden Art" at 1 o'clock. Everyone's welcome to come down to Conrad, & join the gardening FUN. As my friend, Thad White, often reminds me, "The ultimate goal of farming is not the growing of crops, but the cultivation & the perfection of human beings." Let's "farm" them gardens!
Chester, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Breakfast In Chester

The Liberty County Chamber will be whipping up a fine Montana breakfast tomorrow (Saturday) morning over in Chester City Park. Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee & juice will be high atop the platters from 7 until 10 o'clock. Don't worry about a thing...breakfast tomorrow's FREE, but donations will be welcome. Rattle the skillet, I'd like to come by...
Shelby, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Shelby’s Having A Barbacoa!!

Marias Fair Fun Time will be even "funner" this year as our 4 County Marias Fair returns! There'll be a Barbacoa on Friday, the 23rd. What in the blazes IS a Barbacoa? I'm still trying to find out what a "pergola) is. My friend, Thad, will explain the Shelby "Barbacoa" this afternoon (Thursday) at 2:30, when our Shelby Ag Sci Teacher/FFA Advisor, Head Varsity/JH Wrestling Coach Thad White joins me on the Puffman Show on KSEN. I can give you a couple of hints right now..."beef brisket, baby back ribs & pulled pork. How's that sound! There'll be judging & cool prizes too. Barbacoa's a FUN fundraiser for our Shelby FFA, & ALL the proceeds raised will to the Shelby FFA. I'm looking forward to hearing more from Mr. White at 2:30 today on KSEN. Hopefully, IF time permits, Thad, who's a native Pennsylvanian, can demonstrate how to talk "Pennsylvanian" & impress your family & friends alike. In the meantime, toss me a brisket. I'm already working up a hunger & Barbacoa's a whole 2 weeks away. Oh darn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy