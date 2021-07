Dallas Cowboys training camp is about to start and with the team on HBO’s Hard Knocks this year, we take a look at players to keep an eye out for. Dak Prescott, Blake Jarwin and Amari Cooper are coming off injuries and should be monitored during camp. Micah Parsons and Kelvin Joseph, the Cowboys first 2 picks in the 2021 NFL draft, are being counted on to make a big impact. Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down all the top 10 players to watch at Cowboys 2021 Training Camp. Players will be trying not to get cut during training camp and you shouldn’t get cut either when you shave.