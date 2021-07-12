Cancel
Corsicana, TX

GC Football: Mildred feels good about upcoming season

By Mike Phillips Daily Sun
Corsicana Daily Sun
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine is out at stores and news stands, and that marks the official start of high school football in Texas. The Daily Sun will move around the Golden Circle and highlight what the legendary magazine wrote about the eight teams (Corsicana, Mildred, Blooming Grove, Rice, Kerens, Frost Hubbard and Dawson) as we approach the first days of summer workouts, which begin on Aug. 2.

