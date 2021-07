We have THREE (3) Blood Drives scheduled THIS week in our Golden Triangle. Today, Tuesday, the Blood Drive is underway over in Cut Bank, at the Northern Rockies Medical Center until 3 o'clock this afternoon. Tomorrow, Wednesday, the "Drive" continues IN Cut Bank at St. Margaret's Catholic Church from 11 to 6, & on Thursday, the Blood Drive will be up at running at the Pavilion in the Park down in Choteau, from 11 until 5:45. This week's looking to be the "perfect" week to give/donate the cherished "Gift of Life."