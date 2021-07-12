GC Softball: 7 players from the Golden Circle named to TSWA All-State softball teams

Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer Brinly Burke, who was the Golden Circle Player of the Year, was named to the Texas Sports Writers 5A All-State team as a member of the Honorable Mention list. Seven players from the Golden Circle earned All-State honors.

It was a big bounce back spring for Golden Circle softball as six of eight GC teams reached the playoffs, and several players produced big seasons.

Seven players from the Golden Circle earned all-state honors when the Texas Sports Writers Association recently announced its All-State teams.

Corsicana catcher Brinly Burke, a junior who was the GC Player of the Year, was named to the TSWA Class 5A All-State Honorable Mention list.

Madison Putman, a junior first baseman from Frost, earned Class 2A third-team honors, and Frost's Kyra Cerda, a senior outfielder, was named to the 2A Honorable Mention list.

Kerens' McKenzie Bancroft, a junior outfielder, was named to the Class 2A third-team, and Kenadee Lynch, a junior pitcher, and Madison Brumit, a sophomore first baseman, were both named to the Honorable Mention list.

Dawson's Rylee Hawkins was also named to the 2A Honorable Mention list as a utility player.