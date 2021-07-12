Detection of COVID-19 via Automatic Artificial Intelligence Cough Analysis
A team of researchers has submitted the system to the Cough Sound Track of the Diagnosing COVID-19 using Acoustics (DiCOVA) Challenge. The covid-19 crisis has tested healthcare systems throughout the world. Access to vaccines against covid-19 has rendered the situation more stable by the day. However, we must and will have to continue mass population screening to detect positive cases and thus break possible virus transmission chains. Hence, we must investigate new techniques to reduce the time and cost of diagnostic tests to carry them out on a large scale in an accessible, efficient, and economical manner.scitechdaily.com
