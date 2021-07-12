Detection of COVID-19 via Automatic Artificial Intelligence Cough Analysis

A 90-year-old woman in Belgium was infected with two different variants of the Covid-19 virus at the same time, researchers have found, in what is one of the first documented cases of its kind.The unvaccinated woman was admitted to hospital in the Belgian city of Aalst on 3 March of this year following a number of falls and was confirmed as being Covid positive on the same day.Despite showing no initial signs of respiratory distress, she soon deteriorated and died five days after her admission.When the patient’s respiratory sample was processed for genomic sequencing, researchers discovered that she had been...