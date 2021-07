Youngstown A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Richard C. Harris will be held at 10am Saturday, July 17, 2021 at The Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown. Richard C. Harris of Youngstown, Ohio died peacefully at the age of 60 at Mercy Health Hospital on July 7, 2021. Due to his known declining health, he was able to pour out his love, patience, and kindness to his loved ones before going home.