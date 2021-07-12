November 1, 1954 ~ July 10, 2021 (age 66) Michael James McNeal, 66, of Sebring passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Altercare of Alliance. Michael was born on November 1, 1954 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Lester and Glennis "Jean" (Steele) McNeal. Michael worked for Universal Co Op, East Manufacturing and Mac Trailer. He had a passion for serving his community and was a member of Sebring Fire Department for 17 1/2 years. Michael enjoyed sports especially watching the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. Above anything, Michael loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.