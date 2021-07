The name intrigues, and the wines sourced from the Iron Filbert Vineyard seem to have a spine of steel. Where once were filberts, now are vines, and though seemingly young, they already capture the defining strengths of the Dundee Hills. Flavors of blood orange and tart raspberry, scents of rose petals and baking spices, and even, well-managed tannins lead on through the extended finish. This wine should continue to improve and drink well over the course of the decade. Paul Gregutt.