All-Golden Circle Softball: A season to remember

It was a tremendous lift this spring for softball players and coaches in the Golden Circle when they returned to the diamond after having their 2020 season end abruptly.

They didn't just return, they came back and celebrated this spring with a season to remember with big games and big players emerging throughout the Golden Circle.

Consider this: Six of the eight high schools in the Golden Circle reached the playoffs, and Corsicana -- the only Class 5A team in the area -- barely missed a trip to the postseason. Mildred, Blooming Grove, Kerens, Hubbard, Frost and Dawson all made it to the playoffs and a long list of newcomers such as Blooming Grove's Ava Eldridge, a freshman who was the District 18-3A MVP, burst on the scene with huge seasons while players such as Corsicana's Marleigh Tidwell, Mildred's Mady Griffin. Kerens' Aniya Lawrence and Blooming Grove's Alex Fisher wrapped up brilliant careers as four-year starters who helped define the softball programs at their school.,

The 2021 All-Golden Circle softball team is especially golden for many reasons. The players who were named to this team have a special place in GC history.

Corsicana's Brinly Burke is the 2021 Golden Circle MVP after another awesome season for the Lady Tigers. Burke, only a junior, will no doubt return next season and lead her team to the playoffs. Just look at the damage she did in the District 14-5A race this spring. She hit .429 in a tough and competitive district and belted four home runs, including some monster shots and game winners. She also hit four doubles and drove in 24 runs in 12 district games, and was the best catcher in her league and the top catcher -- offensively and defensively - in the Golden Circle. She was a leader on and off the field for the third year in a row for the Lady Tigers.

Blooming Grove's Ava Eldridge is the GC 2021 Offensive Player of the Year. Even though Eldridge is a freshman she deserved a lot more than a Newcomer of the Year award. She had that kind of season. Eldridge had a monster debut on the mound, winning 10 games and striking out a head-shaking 163 batters in 121 innings, but she was even better at the plate. She hit ,558 and led the Golden Circle in hits (53) and home runs (belting a remarkable 11 dingers), Eldridge hit 19 doubles and four triples and drove in 47 runs while scoring 46 times. She finished the season with a 1.189 slugging average and a 1.778 OPS.

Kerens' Aniya Lawrence is the 2021 GC Defensive Player of the Year. She's a big reason the LadyCats' softball program has emerged so much in recent years. She's a four-year starter, who made an impact as a freshman. Lawrence had another big year at the plate, hitting .438 and driving 24 runs and scoring 27. She has played sensational defense at third at Kerens and was an easy choice for the Defensive Player of the Year. She will be sorely missed on the Kerens diamond.

Mildred's Mady Griffin is another four-year starter who was an impact player as a freshman, and Kerens' Kenadee Lynch, a junior, has the same kind of story with the LadyCats. Griffin and Lynch also are key hitters in their lineups as well as being the aces of their staffs. They are the 2021 Co-Pitchers of the Year. Both had big seasons on the mound, and both were big bats in the lineup.

Lynch was the District 20-2A Offensive Player of the Year. She hit ,584 and had 45 hits, including 11 doubles and a homer, and drove in 23 runs while scoring 46. Griffin was the District 18-3A Pitcher of the Year. She was Mildred's leader and wrapped up a brilliant career with the Lady Eagles by earning a scholarship to Central Christian College of Kansas.

Corsicana's Jaylee Woolley, a junior, is the 2021 Utility Player of the Year, Woolley is not only a key member of the Lady Tigers, she's invaluable for all she does. Corsicana coach Courtney Anderson raves about Wooley's talent and versatility, and how Woolley played several positions, coming back from an injury this season. She's carrying on a family tradition and legacy, following in her sister Jada's huge footprints. Jaylee hit .360 and scored 15 runs in 12 district games, and ignited the Lady Tiger offense all season.

Mildred's Madison Wing, a junior, who was the District 18-3A Catcher of the Year, and Dawson senior Lexi Irwin, who was the District 16-2A Catcher of the Year, are the 2021 Golden Circle Co-Catchers of the Year.

Mildred's Josh Jones, who led his team to 19 victories, the most in the Golden Circle in his first year at Mildred, is the GC Coach of the Year.

