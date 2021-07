1. Kyle Whittingham (Utah) In my opinion, Kyle Whittingham is one of the most underrated coaches in all of college football and his 67% win percentage in 200 career games shows just the tip of the iceberg of how far he can push a solid team over the edge into greatness. Whittingham posted a 13-0 season back in 2008 and posted five nine-win (or plus) years in the last seven campaigns. He also boasts a stunning 11-3 record in bowl games.