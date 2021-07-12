Nestle eyes lab-grown meat market to tap future growth
Nestle is planning to enter the cultured-meat market in a move that could see the world’s largest food company help deliver the nascent technology faster to the mass market. The Swiss giant has been working on alternative meat products that would blend cultivated meat with plant-based ingredients, according to people familiar with the deliberations, who asked not to be named because the information hasn’t been made public.www.spokesman.com
