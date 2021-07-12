Haims: Nursing shortage is getting worse as need increases
Why should you care that the United States is in a nursing shortage and it may not let up for another decade?. First and foremost, studies show that there is a direct correlation between patient mortality and nursing shortages. A study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information found that patient safety incidents were 10-30% better when the patient to nurse ratios are optimal. However, when the patient to nurse ratio is not optimal, odds of patient mortality can increase by much as 40%.www.vaildaily.com
