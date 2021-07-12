Haims: Nursing shortage is getting worse as need increases

ALPINE –– There is a shortage of nurses trained to deliver babies at the Big Bend Regional Medical Center, reducing the hours the labor and delivery wing has been open to the public. In the past three weeks, the labor and delivery room –– or L&D, for short –– has twice been on “diversion,” meaning that L&D is closed with staff directing, or diverting, obstetrics patients to other facilities. The first time was on Tuesday, July 6, and it lasted until Friday, July 9. The second time was on Thursday, July 15, when L&D shut its doors to patients until the following Monday.