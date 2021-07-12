Cancel
Health Services

Haims: Nursing shortage is getting worse as need increases

By Judson Haims
Vail Daily
 18 days ago
Why should you care that the United States is in a nursing shortage and it may not let up for another decade?. First and foremost, studies show that there is a direct correlation between patient mortality and nursing shortages. A study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information found that patient safety incidents were 10-30% better when the patient to nurse ratios are optimal. However, when the patient to nurse ratio is not optimal, odds of patient mortality can increase by much as 40%.

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

Health Servicesdailynurse.com

This Might Hurt a Bit: the Chronic Nursing Shortage is Now Acute

If the nursing shortage is bad now, chances are it’s going to get much worse. “Hospitals were having difficulty finding nurses to fill positions before the pandemic,” notes Kendra McMillan, MPH, RN, Senior Policy Advisor for Nursing Practice and Work Environment at the American Nurses Association (ANA). “In fact, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 175,900 RN openings were projected each year through 2029, when we factor in nurses leaving the workforce for reasons such as retirement. Unfortunately, the pandemic’s demand on the healthcare system has further exacerbated a long-standing projection that has burdened our nursing workforce.”
Bell County, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Nurse deficit among other medical personnel shortages

Physicians aren’t the only medical personnel expected to have shortfalls in the future. Texas Health & Human Services also said the state will have fewer pharmacists, medical support staff and nurses than needed. Texas Health & Human Services projects a shortage of most nurse types by 2032. The supply of...
Boise, IDPost Register

Local doctors worried about COVID-19 variants, nurse shortages

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A spokesperson for St. Luke's said hospitals in the area are most often seeing the Alpha variant, also known as the UK variant. "At the state level if you've been tracking those numbers you'll notice that there's a rough doubling in the daily cases over the last two weeks," Dr. James Souza, the chief physician executive at St. Luke's said.
Public Healthnews9.com

Nursing Shortage, Made Worse By Pandemic, Persists Amid Third Wave Of COVID-19

The Oklahoma Nurses Association said there has been a long-standing nursing shortage in the state which was only made worse by COVID-19. "We've certainly had some changes," said Elain Richardson, the Chief Nursing Officer of SSM Health Oklahoma. "We have had some new staff come in and some staff go other places or take retirement. That is normal, but we have seen more in the last year than we would typically."
Texarkana, TXKTAL

Texarkana faces nursing shortage amid pandemic

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – As the country faces a nationwide nursing shortage, medical professionals in Texarkana say it’s impacting the healthcare industry in the region. Healthcare workers in the CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System say Texarkana is struggling to keep a large nursing team due to COVID-19. Doctors say seasoned...
Arizona Stateazpm.org

Nursing shortages, other challenges facing Arizona’s health care system

Intensive care units and emergency rooms aren’t seeing beds fill up at the rate they did during the height of the pandemic, but some nurses working those departments say they need relief. That was the message when unionized nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital demonstrated against staffing shortages that they said puts patients at risk. A statement from the hospital’s operator, Carondelet Health Network, said the facility has consistently met staffing guidelines in its collective bargaining agreement with the union.
Alpine, TXbigbendsentinel.com

Nursing shortage forces BBRMC to reduce labor and delivery wing hours of operation

ALPINE –– There is a shortage of nurses trained to deliver babies at the Big Bend Regional Medical Center, reducing the hours the labor and delivery wing has been open to the public. In the past three weeks, the labor and delivery room –– or L&D, for short –– has twice been on “diversion,” meaning that L&D is closed with staff directing, or diverting, obstetrics patients to other facilities. The first time was on Tuesday, July 6, and it lasted until Friday, July 9. The second time was on Thursday, July 15, when L&D shut its doors to patients until the following Monday.
Health Servicescbs12.com

Curbing the nationwide nurse shortage with cost-effective solutions

U.S. health systems are facing a critical shortage of nurses, a primary component of patient care. The strain on nurse supply is connected to multiple factors. According to the Journal of Nursing Regulation, a 2020 survey showed more than one-fifth of U.S. nurses plan to retire in the next five years. This aging workforce is coupled with the fact that many nurses want to leave the profession due to burnout. A Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that approximately three in 10 healthcare workers considered quitting because of the pandemic and approximately six in 10 have felt stress that affected their mental health.

