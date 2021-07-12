Cancel
Vail, CO

Vail increases enforcement of wildlife and trash violations for bear season

By Vail Daily Staff Report
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 18 days ago
At the direction of Vail Town Council, the Vail Police Department’s Code Enforcement Division has implemented a new enforcement strategy for the 2021 bear season. In past years, Code Enforcement focused on education as the principal tool to change the behaviors of offenders and gave many warnings before escalating enforcement to being cited into municipal court for a wildlife or trash violation. Going forward, Code Enforcement will issue only one warning to a residence where a violation is found before proceeding to municipal summons.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Wildlife#Wildland Fires#Trash Collection#Vail Town Council#Code Enforcement Division#Hyperphagia#Municipal Code Ordinance
