The GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners update has gone live today (July 20) and brings with it a whole host of new content from races and car meets to robbery contracts. Rockstar Games announced all the extra content in a newswire post. Namely, the LS Car Meet feature, which is a new social space for players to show off their custom cars and test new ones. Cars can also be modded in real-time, either by the players or watched by others, and a new auto shop property is available too.