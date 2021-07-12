Cancel
Harry Judd suffers bloody accident in kitchen nightmare on Cooking With The Stars

Harry Judd is taking part in Cooking With The Stars (Image: ITV)

Kitchen novice Harry Judd was not a great starter on a new primetime cooking show after he chopped off the tip of his finger.

The McFly star managed to julienne the digit with a knife just three minutes into his first challenge on ITV’s Cooking With the Stars.

The clumsy 35-year-old laughs: “There was so much blood!”

Harry says he was peeling a potato for his gingerbread lamp chops when the accident happened.

“It wasn’t pretty,” he says. “I had to wear a plastic glove for the rest of the cook off, and when I took it off, it was filled with blood. It wasn’t my only injury throughout the series either!”

Harry Judd is starring on Cooking With The Stars (Image: ITV)

In fact, rival contestant and former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, says drummer Harry was the King of the blue plasters.

The show, hosted by Emma Willis and comic Tom Allen, starts tomorrow.

Eight celebrities including Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, actor Johnny Vegas, Beyonce producer Naughty Boy and Denise Van Outen are each paired with a professional chef to learn kitchen skills. They then take part in a series of duels and cook-offs to decide who is the winner.

The musician didn't have a good start to the show after he sliced his finger (Image: ITV)

Asked what cooking skills Harry took to the show, he laughs: “Absolutely nothing.

“The microwave was my best friend in the kitchen, and I could just about make toast.

“I just wanted to do something fun, to put a smile back on peoples’ faces. And my wife Izzy is certainly pleased, as it means I’m definitely doing more cooking at home now.”

Harry has two children with classical violinist Izzy; Lola, five, and Kit, three; and they are expecting a third baby in October.

“We can’t wait, although if I think I’m tired now...” Harry says.

“But Izzy has definitely suffered the most with this pregnancy. She’s 25 weeks gone now, but still has nausea, acid reflux… I just keep telling her it’ll all be worth it when she’s holding our baby in October.”

And the pregnancy was not without drama in the early stages. In April, both and Harry and Izzy contracted Covid-19 despite cases being low.

Harry Judd is also going to become a dad for the third time later this year (Image: ITV)
Harry and Izzy Judd are already proud parents to Lola and Kit (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

“It was scary, because of Izzy being pregnant,” Harry says. “That was our main concern. But we got instant reassurance from the doctor which helped.”

Fitness fan Harry had suffered a herniated disc in 2016 and spent years in agony before having an operation.

He was finally able to get back to his love of running, but says the coronavirus left its mark.

“Before Covid I was probably the fittest I’d ever been,” Harry says. “But I definitely notice it now when I’m running or on the bike.

“Yet others have suffered so much worse, and seen such tragedy.”

It’s not like Harry doesn’t know how to push himself. In 2011, he lifted the glitter ball on Strictly Come Dancing.

And even with the blades in the kitchen, he says Strictly was much scarier than Cooking With the Stars.

“That’s without doubt the scariest thing I’ve ever done,” he says. “If I’m nervous before going on stage, or even when I was cooking on the show, I’d tell myself, if I could do Strictly, I could do anything.”

His McFly bandmates were almost as shocked as Izzy when he signed up for the cooking show.

“They thought it was hysterical,” he smiles. “They were texting me, going, ‘Why are you doing this? You can’t cook!’”

He says bandmate Dougie Poynter is a challenger for McFly’s worst cook though. “Dougie text me to say he had no food in his flat,” adds Harry.

The band released an album during the pandemic and are set to tour this September. With three of them having children, could we be seeing a mini McFly in the future?

“Possibly,” Harry laughs. “Lola is having piano lessons, Kit loves it when I play the drums and both love coming to the studio.”

Harry's bandmates were shocked when he signed up to the cooking show (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Lola’s even got her first boyfriend. Cooper, the three-year-old son of bandmate Danny Jones and wife Georgia Horsley. Harry says: “Cooper recently asked Lola if she would be his girlfriend and she said yes!”

So will Harry be cooking for the boys when they go back out on the road? “Definitely not!” he laughs. “I’ll be making the most of the catering.”

  • Cooking With The Stars starts tonight, ITV, 9pm.

