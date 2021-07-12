Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Cedric The Entertainer to host 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards: 'It is an enormous honor'

By Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

Cedric The Entertainer is set to host the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The 57-year-old veteran comedian has been tapped by CBS and the Television Academy to serve as the master of ceremonies for the annual event taking place on September 19.

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be returning to their usual home of the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mh1r4_0auaiqfB00
Major gig: Cedric The Entertainer (seen in December 2019) is set to host the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WyBnh_0auaiqfB00
They're back: The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be returning to their usual home of the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, as Phoebe Waller-Bridge along with cast and crew of Fleabag are seen at the event in September 2019

The star-studded gala show will feature a limited in-person audience of nominees and their guests after last year's was a hybrid virtual affair.

The star of The Neighborhood - real name Cedric Antonio Kyles - recorded a fun video of himself receiving the news.

He received an envelope like the one used at the show to announce the winners which read: 'The Emmy's host is Cedric The Entertainer.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kaBj_0auaiqfB00
'Special delivery': The star of The Neighborhood - real name Cedric Antonio Kyles - recorded a fun video of himself receiving the news
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280up7_0auaiqfB00
He received an envelope like the one used at the show to announce the winners which read: 'The Emmy's host is Cedric The Entertainer'

Cedric excitedly yelled the news before excitedly running off to tell his wife the happy news in the video posted by the CBS Twitter account.

He said in a statement: 'Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards.

'Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJpIA_0auaiqfB00
Dynamic duo: Cedric with his The Neighborhood co-star Max Greenfield at the Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2019

Cedric goes on to talk about how television has helped us grow as a society.

He continued: 'It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people.

'I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.'

No doubt he is in good hands as the executive producers of last year's show, Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart, and director Hamish Hamilton are all set to return with Done + Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment producing.

Cedric has starred on CBS sitcom The Neighborhood since 2018 which just wrapped its third season in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vyNn5_0auaiqfB00
Iconic: He has had a long, successful career in stand-up comedy as he was one of The Original Kings Of Comedy, he is seen in New York back in August 2017

He has had a long, successful career in stand-up comedy as he was one of The Original Kings Of Comedy.

The Missouri-native has been on television since the 90s as he starred in WB sitcom The Steve Harvey Show, hosted the 12th season of the daytime version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire in 2013-14, and even had a TV Land original series titled Soul Man from 2012 to 2016.

He also has starred in feature films including 2002's Barbershop, 2004's Johnson Family Vacation, 2005's Be Cool, and 2014's Top Five. Cedric has also done voice work for the Ice Age and Madagascar film series.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards from Los Angeles are set to air on CBS on September 19 at 8pm EST/ 5pm PDT. Nominations are set to be announced on Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZO9gq_0auaiqfB00
Highly-anticipated: The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards from Los Angeles are set to air on CBS on September 19 at 8pm EST/ 5pm PDT. Nominations are set to be announced on Tuesday

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

216K+
Followers
83K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reginald Hudlin
Person
Cedric The Entertainer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Primetime Emmy#Cbs#The Television Academy#The Microsoft Theater#Hudlin Entertainment#Wb#Tv Land
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
rolling out

The Weekend to be honored at Music in Action Awards

The Weeknd will receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the first annual Music in Action Awards. The “Blinding Lights” hitmaker will be among the honorees at the Black Music Action Coalition’s event at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood on Sept. 23 in recognition of his donations of millions of dollars to various causes since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Cedric the Entertainer will become only the second Black man to host the Emmys solo after Bryant Gumbel, who hosted in 1997 also for CBS

"If that blows your mind, consider the fact that only one person of color — one — has even had the opportunity to share the stage at the Emmy Awards since Gumbel’s stint in 1997 — Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che when he co-hosted with 'Weekend Update' collaborator Colin Jost in 2018," says Libby Hill. She notes that Cedric the Entertainer will also be one of the more experienced Emmy hosts having helmed the American Music Awards, the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, the Soul Train Awards and the TV Land Awards,
Celebritiesemmys.com

Backstage Creations to Produce Official Giving Suite™ for 73rd Emmy Awards

The Television Academy Foundation today announced that Backstage Creations will produce the official Giving Suite for the 73rd Emmy Awards. The Giving Suite will be located at the L.A. LIVE campus the weekend of the Emmys telecast, Sept. 18 and 19. Presenters and winners will choose from a collection of luxury gifts in the "Giving" lounge and autograph items to be auctioned off by the Foundation. Participating sponsors will also make contributions to benefit the nonprofit's educational programs, which provide career pathways for students interested in television careers.
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Dana Honor Exits Kapital Entertainment After Five Years

“I’ve had an incredible 5 years at Kapital and am so grateful to Aaron for his partnership,” Honor said. “I will greatly miss my Kapital family, but I’ve decided to take a much needed break to spend time with my family before I decide what is next for me. I am so thankful to have been a part of so many fantastic shows and to have worked with so many talented people.”
TV & Videosimdb.com

Early Emmy Plans Set the Stage for an Evolution of Pandemic Awards Shows

Days before the Television Academy graced us with the nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards, the organization announced its early plans for the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, September 19. There was plenty of new and interesting tidbits about TV’s biggest evening revealed. First and foremost was the...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Karrueche Tran Makes History as The First-Ever AAPI Emmy Award Winner

Karreuche Tran, makes history as the first AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) decent winner to take home an Emmy for outstanding performance by a lead actress in a Daytime Fiction Program at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards for her performance as Vivian Johnson-Garrett in Popstar! TV’s ‘The Bay.’ After her win, Tran, who is African American and Vietnamese celebrated her big on Instagram with an emotional speech that spoke of her career and heritage.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

A Round-Up Of 2021’s Primetime Emmy Award Nominees

When it comes to artistry, every entertainer dreams of or hopes to attain EGOT Status: Win an Emmy, a Golden Globe Award, an Academy Award, and a Tony Award. ‘EGOT’ status is largely referred to as the ‘grand slam’ of show business. It takes a long time to become an EGOT record holder. The very first winner, Helen Hayes, won her first Oscar in 1932, and only achieved the feat 45 years later. That time has since been narrowed by artists such as composer Robert Lopez, who took 10 years to become an EGOT titleholder. Finishing his run at the age of 39, he is also the youngest to attain the status. Artists who have attained this feat are only 16, and include Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Mel Brooks, and Tim Rice, to name a few.
CelebritiesThe Day

Cedric the Entertainer performs Saturday at Foxwoods

Cedric the Entertainer? I’d call him Cedric the Overachiever. Not that he isn’t entertaining — he definitely is — but Cedric’s resume over the years is jam-packed with quality work. Right now, of course, he’s starring in the popular sitcom “The Neighborhood” on CBS. He executive produces the show, which...
TV & VideosMartinsville Bulletin

Emmy awards are funny business

TODAY’S WORD is nomenclature. Example: To understand what he was trying to communicate in the huddle, the quarterback relied on the nomenclature spelled out in the team’s playbook, which everyone was supposed to understand. FRIDAY’S WORD was is lugubrious. It means exaggeratedly or affectedly mournful, dark and dramatic. Example: The...
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Houston Entertainers Top the List for 2021 Emmy Nominations

THE Covid-19 PANDEMIC wreaked havoc on the entertainment industry—cinemas closed their doors and live theater was brought to an abrupt halt. Now with the increase in vaccinations across the country, live entertainment has an opportunity at redemption. The 73rd Emmy Awards are on the horizon, and the Academy released its...
Houston, TXKHOU

Hamilton star, Renée Elise Goldsberry, is up for an Emmy Award

HOUSTON — Tony Award-winning actress Renee Elise Goldsberry grew up loving music and fell in love with theatre at Houston International Theatre School (HITS). Goldsberry followed her dreams and landed roles on television in "Ally McBeal" and "One Life to Live", and on Broadway in "The Lion King", "The Color Purple" and "RENT".
Celebritiesmdcthereporter.com

Emmy Awards Breaks Record Of Nominations For People Of Color

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 19. And this year’s nominations, announced on July 13, have a lot more diversity. Performers of color composed 44 percent of the acting nominations—the biggest number ever besting the 36 percent set in 2018 and 2020. For the past five...
Yankton, SDkynt1450.com

Award-Winning Band Entertains Yankton

Los Angeles duo and two-time Latin Grammy winner, The Lucky Band, was the featured performer at Saturday’s Kids in the Park event at Memorial Park. The duo, comprised of husband-and-wife Lucky Diaz and Alisha (uh-LISH-uh) Gaddis, credit their family for kick starting the idea for a band…. Diaz is also...
EntertainmentLaredo Morning Times

TV Academy to Require Proof of Vaccination at This Year's Emmys, as It Announces Category Plans for Creative Arts and Primetime Ceremonies

As cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant continue to rise across the country, including in Los Angeles County, the Television Academy has added a vaccination requirement to all attendees of this year’s Emmy ceremonies. The org joins most Hollywood events, including premieres, now requiring proof of vaccination before entry. The...
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...

Comments / 0

Community Policy