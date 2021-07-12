McKee signs two bills on gun laws

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee signed two bills into law Monday pertaining to guns in Rhode Island. The first, a bill banning “straw purchases” of firearms, will prohibit the purchase of a firearm on behalf of someone or selling or transferring a firearm to someone who is legally prohibited from possessing one. The bill also strengthens existing penalties for providing false information on a firearms purchase application or a permit to carry it, including – now – for straw purchases.