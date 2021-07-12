Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

McKee signs two bills on gun laws

By PBN Staff
Providence Business News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee signed two bills into law Monday pertaining to guns in Rhode Island. The first, a bill banning “straw purchases” of firearms, will prohibit the purchase of a firearm on behalf of someone or selling or transferring a firearm to someone who is legally prohibited from possessing one. The bill also strengthens existing penalties for providing false information on a firearms purchase application or a permit to carry it, including – now – for straw purchases.

pbn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Bills#Gun Laws#Gun Safety#Neronha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy