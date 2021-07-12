Cancel
Dallas County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Dallas by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN DALLAS COUNTY UNTIL 200 PM CDT At 118 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lancaster, moving southeast at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Desoto, Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Lancaster, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Wilmer, Ovilla and Ferris.

